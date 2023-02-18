Poco C55 will launch in India on February 21, the company has confirmed. The arrival of the handset was previously teased by Poco India via a short promotional video. The smartphone was previously been spotted on several certification websites. The upcoming Poco C55 in earlier reports was tipped to be a rebranded Redmi 12C, which debuted in China in January. The phone, which debuted as the successor to the Redmi 10C, is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The Redmi smartphone, which is available in China three storage variants, is also expected to be released in a global variant soon.

The arrival of the handset was confirmed by Poco India via a tweet. The Poco C55 will be launched in India on February 21, according to the firm. The smartphone will be available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart from 12pm noon.

The POCO C55 is all set to race ahead in its segment with the unmatched performance. Guess the processor?



Launching on 21st Feb at 12 Noon only on @flipkart. Can't wait? Neither can we! 👀 pic.twitter.com/0bIz0qsUXy — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) February 18, 2023

As per an earlier report, the Poco C55 could debut as a rebranded Redmi 12C. The budget C-series Redmi smartphone launched in China in January. It is sold in three storage configurations - 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB and was offered in four colour variants - Shadow Black, Sea Blue, Mint Green, and Lavender.

The Redmi 12C sports a 6.71-inch HD+ (1650x720 pixels) display with a 20:6:9 aspect ratio and 500 nits of peak brightness, and it was released with a hybrid dual SIM (Nano) slot. The device is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and a Mali-G52 GPU. The device features LPDDR4X RAM and eMMC 5.1 flash memory. The Redmi 12C's storage can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card on all three internal storage variants.

The rear panel of the phone has a square cutout that houses a pill-shaped single camera and an LED flash. A fingerprint scanner for biometric verification is located next to the camera unit. The Redmi 12C has a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, with a 5-megapixel camera sensor in a dew-drop notch located on the front of the handset.

