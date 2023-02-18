Technology News

Poco C55 India Launch Date Set for February 21, to Be Sold via Flipkart: All Details

Poco C55 may be equipped with a dual rear camera setup.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 February 2023 13:18 IST
Poco C55 India Launch Date Set for February 21, to Be Sold via Flipkart: All Details

Photo Credit: Twitter/Poco India

Poco C55 was recently spotted on several certification sites

Highlights
  • Poco C55 could feature an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC
  • The smartphone could sport a 6.71-inch HD+ display
  • The Poco C55 may have a fingerprint scanner for biometric verification

Poco C55 will launch in India on February 21, the company has confirmed. The arrival of the handset was previously teased by Poco India via a short promotional video. The smartphone was previously been spotted on several certification websites. The upcoming Poco C55 in earlier reports was tipped to be a rebranded Redmi 12C, which debuted in China in January. The phone, which debuted as the successor to the Redmi 10C, is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The Redmi smartphone, which is available in China three storage variants, is also expected to be released in a global variant soon.

The arrival of the handset was confirmed by Poco India via a tweet. The Poco C55 will be launched in India on February 21, according to the firm. The smartphone will be available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart from 12pm noon.

As per an earlier report, the Poco C55 could debut as a rebranded Redmi 12C. The budget C-series Redmi smartphone launched in China in January. It is sold in three storage configurations - 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB and was offered in four colour variants - Shadow Black, Sea Blue, Mint Green, and Lavender.

The Redmi 12C sports a 6.71-inch HD+ (1650x720 pixels) display with a 20:6:9 aspect ratio and 500 nits of peak brightness, and it was released with a hybrid dual SIM (Nano) slot. The device is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and a Mali-G52 GPU. The device features LPDDR4X RAM and eMMC 5.1 flash memory. The Redmi 12C's storage can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card on all three internal storage variants.

The rear panel of the phone has a square cutout that houses a pill-shaped single camera and an LED flash. A fingerprint scanner for biometric verification is located next to the camera unit. The Redmi 12C has a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, with a 5-megapixel camera sensor in a dew-drop notch located on the front of the handset.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco C55, Poco
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
WhatsApp Picture-in-Picture Feature for Video Calls Rolling Out to iOS Users: All Details
Featured video of the day
Samsung's Experiential Store

Related Stories

Poco C55 India Launch Date Set for February 21, to Be Sold via Flipkart: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Buds Pro 2R Will Be Available Here: All Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Goes on Sale Today in India: See Price
  3. Poco C55 Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Update Reportedly Rolling Out: Details
  5. The Ptron Bassbuds Zen Offer Quad Mics, Cost Just Rs. 999: Details
  6. How to Set Up App-Based Two Factor Authentication on Twitter for Free
  7. Vivo Y56 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched in India: See Price
  8. ZTE's New Nubia Tablet Will Let You View 3D Content Without 3D Glasses
  9. WhatsApp Rolls Out Picture-in-Picture Mode for Video Calls on iOS
  10. Watch the New Trailer for Keanu Reeves-led John Wick 4
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y56 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea Directed to Improve Service Quality Immediately, Report State Level Call Drop Data
  3. Poco C55 India Launch Date Set for February 21, to Be Sold via Flipkart: All Details
  4. WhatsApp Picture-in-Picture Feature for Video Calls Rolling Out to iOS Users: All Details
  5. The Marvels Release Delayed by Disney, Captain Marvel Sequel Set to Arrive on November 10
  6. Brazil's Electric Aircraft Maker Eve 'On Track' to Start Services in 2026, Seeks Rules to Govern Sector
  7. Microsoft Limits Revamped Bing Chatbot to 5 Questions per Session, Says Long Sessions Confuse Chat Model
  8. Twitter to Begin Charging Users to Protect Their Accounts via SMS Messages From March
  9. Google Calls CCI Fine Over Mobile App Distribution 'Unfair Imposition'
  10. Amazon Announces Work From Office for at Least 3 Days a Week From May
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.