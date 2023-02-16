Poco India has teased the upcoming C55 smartphone in a short promotional video. The handset has been anticipated for some time since it was spotted on several certification websites previously. Poco C55 had previously been tipped to be a rebranded Redmi 12C, which launched in China in January earlier this year. The phone, which was debuted as a successor to the Redmi 10C, is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The smartphone by Redmi, available in three storage variants, was also expected to launch it global variant soon.

A tweet from the Poco India (@IndiaPOCO) handle read “Hold on to your seat, POCO C55 is coming soon,” followed by a short seven-second video. Reliable tipster Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz) suggested, in a tweet quoting the post, that the upcoming Poco C55 device will be a rebranded Redmi 12C.

𝐒how stopper

𝐏ro performance

𝐄ndless gaming

𝐄ntertainment unlimited

𝐃oesn't stop here 𝐀

𝐍

𝐃 𝐒how off

𝐖alk with confidence

𝐀void cases

𝐆ood looks Poco X5 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details Hold on to your seat, POCO C55 is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/E3QWGV7VBG — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) February 15, 2023

Poco C55 was previously spotted in an IMDA listing and Skrzypek had claimed that the phone would be a rebrand of the Redmi 12C. The Poco C50, which was recently launched in India, is said to be a rebadged Redmi A1+.

Redmi 12C specifications, features

The Redmi 12C is a budget smartphone with a hybrid dual SIM (Nano) slot, featuring a 6.71-inch HD+ display. The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and a Mali-G52 GPU. The device has features up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 flash memory. The Redmi 12C's storage can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card on all three storage variants.

The back of the phone has a square cutout that houses a pill-shaped single camera and an LED flash. A fingerprint scanner for biometric verification is located next to the camera module. The Redmi 12C has a dual-camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, with a 5-megapixel camera sensor in a tiny dew-drop notch design on the front for selfies.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.