Redmi 12C, a budget smartphone by the Xiaomi sub-brand, was launched in China last year. Soon after, the global variant of the phone was spotted on several certification sites, hinting at its imminent launch in other markets. Redmi 12C was speculated to launch in India and globally in February this year, before MWC 2023. Now, a reliable tipster has revealed the launch date, and specifications of the smartphone. Another report has suggested at the design renders and pricing details of the European variant of the Redmi 12C.

The Xiaomi sub-brand launched the Redmi 12C in China last year. The smartphone has since made its appearance on various certification sites and listings. Reliable tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has tweeted about the global variant of Redmi 12C, hinting at its launch date and specifications. According to him, the smartphone is scheduled to launch globally on February 26.

The tweet also tipped that Redmi 12C global version will come in three colour variants, while the China version of the smartphone offered four colour options. The Redmi 12C could launch in Graphite Grey, Mint Green, and Ocean Blue colours. It is said to get two configurations — 3GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, and 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. The device is expected to come with Android 12 with an added layer of MIUI 13 on top. The tipster also hinted that the global version Redmi 12C will processed on a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging out-of-the-box.

Meanwhile, another report by Appuals has suggested the design renders and launch prices of the European variant. The smartphone is said to get similar specifications as its Chinese variant. The Redmi 12C launched in China sports a 6.71-inch IPS display with 720 x 1650 pixels resolution and a maximum brightness of 500nits. It is also said that the global variant of the smartphone will witness two major Android updates and up to three years of security patches.

For optics, the Redmi 12C Chinese variant has a dual camera unit led by a 50-megapixel sensor. On the front, the smartphone gets a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies. It gets connectivity supports for dual SIM, micro-SD Card slot, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC.

In terms of pricing, the Redmi 12C base variant is said to cost EUR 170 (nearly Rs. 15,000), while the higher variant is expected to be priced at EUR 200 (nearly Rs. 17,630).

The smartphone was recently spotted on IMEI database with the model number 2212ARNC4L. The Redmi 12C global variant has also been sighted on MIIT database and TENAA listing. A few days back, Redmi 12C was found listed on Geekbench as the Xiaomi 22120RN86G.

It was previously reported that the Redmi 12C could launch in India as Poco C55. The smartphone was previously spotted in an IMDA listing, hinting it to be rebranded Redmi 12C.

