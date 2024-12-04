Technology News
Poco M7 Pro 5G, Poco C75 5G India Launch Set for December 17; Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Poco C75 5G will run on the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 SoC and is teased to be the country's most affordable 5G smartphone with a Sony sensor. 

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 December 2024 16:53 IST
Poco M7 Pro 5G, Poco C75 5G India Launch Set for December 17; Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco M7 Pro 5G will get a 6.88-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Poco M7 Pro 5G is confirmed to boast an AMOLED display
  • Poco C-series smartphone teased to come with a Sony camera
  • Poco C75 5G is tipped to come with Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 SoC
Poco M7 Pro 5G and Poco C75 5G are all set to launch in India in the coming weeks. Poco has confirmed the launch date of the new smartphones and revealed some key features. The Poco C-series smartphone is teased to come with a Sony camera, while the Poco M7 Pro 5G will offer an AMOLED display. Both phones will be available on Flipkart. The new Poco C75 5G appears to come with a budget price tag and a Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 SoC under the hood. The Poco C75 5G is teased to be the country's most affordable 5G smartphone with a Sony sensor. 

Poco India Head Himanshu Tandon on X shared teasers about the forthcoming launch of Poco M7 Pro 5G and Poco C75 5G. They will be unveiled on December 17 at 12 pm IST.

The Poco M7 Pro 5G is confirmed to boast an AMOLED display. Meanwhile, the Poco C75 5G will have a Sony camera and is teased to cost under Rs. 9,000. The handset will support 5G SA (standalone) but will not support 5G NSA (non-standalone), which is used by Airtel. 

Ahead of the launch, a dedicated microsite on Flipkart also gives us a first look at the new phones. The Poco M7 Pro 5G is listed with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 92.02 percent screen-to-body ratio, 2,100nits peak brightness, and HDR 10+ support. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, TUV triple certification, and SGC eye care certification. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

The Poco C75 5G is teased to come with a Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 SoC alongside 4GB RAM. The handset will offer up to 4GB of Turbo RAM and support for storage expansion of up to 1TB via a dedicated micro SD card slot. The new Poco C series phone will come with a circular-shaped camera module.

As per past leaks, the Poco C75 5G could feature a 6.88-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to pack a 5,160mAh battery with 18W charging support. The handset is expected to carry a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Poco M7 Pro 5G, Poco C75 5G, Poco C75 5G Specifications, Poco M7 Pro 5G Specifications, Poco
Poco M7 Pro 5G, Poco C75 5G India Launch Set for December 17; Flipkart Availability Confirmed
