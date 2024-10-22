Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Gemini in Google Chat Rolled Out for Workspace Users, Can Summarise Unread Conversations

Gemini in Google Chat Rolled Out for Workspace Users, Can Summarise Unread Conversations

The Google Chat feature is available to Workspace accounts with Gemini Business, Enterprise, or Education add-ons.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 October 2024 18:59 IST
Gemini in Google Chat Rolled Out for Workspace Users, Can Summarise Unread Conversations

Photo Credit: Google

Gemini in Google Chat is available on Android, iOS, and web

Highlights
  • Earlier this year, Google rolled out Gemini summaries to Gmail
  • Google Chat is the successor of Google Hangouts
  • The AI feature shows bulleted summaries of unread conversations
Advertisement

Gemini capabilities were introduced in Google Chat on Monday. The Google Hangouts successor is now getting the artificial intelligence (AI) summaries feature for unread conversations. The feature is being rolled out to the Workspace users who have one of the Gemini add-ons. Notably, Gemini in Google Chat will be available on all existing platforms including Android, iOS, as well as the web client. This feature comes months after the Mountain View-based tech giant released the AI-powered summarise feature for Gmail.

Gemini in Google Chat Can Now Summarise Unread Conversations

In a Workspace blog post, the tech giant detailed the new feature for Google Chat. This is a paid feature which will only be available to Google Workspace users who also have Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, or Education Premium add-ons. It is currently being rolled out but the company has highlighted that it can take up to 15 days before being available to all eligible users globally.

google chat gemini Google Chat

AI summaries in Google Chat
Photo Credit: Google

 

The AI summarise feature will be available in the home view of Google Chat. Whenever a user navigates to an unread conversation, they will see a small Summarise icon preceded by the Gemini sparkle icon. Tapping on the icon will automatically generate a summary of unread messages in a bulleted format. The summary will appear in a separate floating window on top of the unread conversation. Once read, users can close the window and take any actions necessary.

Google Chat's AI summaries feature is available for any group conversation, space, or thread in the home view that contains unread messages. The tech giant says the feature will enable users to prioritise the most important conversations without needing to read through every message individually.

To access the feature on the web, users can hover over an unread conversation and the summarise option will automatically appear. On Android and iOS, users can long-press an unread conversation to see the option. End users can turn the feature on or off via the Smart features & controls in Google products.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Gemini, Google Chat, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Google Workspace, Android, iOS
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
BAYC Creator Yuga Labs Debuts Layer-3 Network ApeChain: All You Need to Know
Android 15 Update Reportedly Bricking Some Users' Pixel 6 Units

Related Stories

Gemini in Google Chat Rolled Out for Workspace Users, Can Summarise Unread Conversations
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Introduces New Logo and 7 New Services for Indian Consumers
  2. Devara Part 1 OTT Release: Junior NTR's Film Might Stream on Netflix
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro Will Be First Phone in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  4. OnePlus Diwali Sale Brings Big Discounts on OnePlus 12R, Nord 4, More
  5. Apple Rolls Out Final iOS 18.1 RC Ahead of Public Release Next Week
  6. iQOO 13 to Launch on October 30; Design, India Availability Confirmed
  7. OnePlus 13 Will Launch With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset
  8. Poco F7 Ultra, Poco F7 Pro Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Database
  9. Poco C75 Launch Set for October 25, Price, Specifications Teased
  10. Ambrane Solar 10K Power Bank With Inbuilt Solar Panel Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Pixel 9a Dimensions Leak Online; Could Be Slightly Taller and Wider Than Pixel 8a
  2. WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing Snapchat-Like Camera Effects With Filters and Backgrounds
  3. Fake Website Posing as Sony’s Soneium Blockchain Reportedly Found in Google Search
  4. Poco C75 Launch Set for October 25, Price, Specifications Teased
  5. Gemini in Google Chat Rolled Out for Workspace Users, Can Summarise Unread Conversations
  6. Android 15 Update Reportedly Bricking Some Users' Pixel 6 Units
  7. BAYC Creator Yuga Labs Debuts Layer-3 Network ApeChain: All You Need to Know
  8. James Webb Space Telescope Uncovers Inside-Out Galaxy 700 Million Years After Big Bang
  9. Rare Fossils From Extinct Elephants Document Earliest Instance of Butchery in India’s Kashmir Valley
  10. Pacific Islands Academy of Sciences Launches to Boost Regional Research and Support Young Scientists
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »