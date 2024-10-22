Gemini capabilities were introduced in Google Chat on Monday. The Google Hangouts successor is now getting the artificial intelligence (AI) summaries feature for unread conversations. The feature is being rolled out to the Workspace users who have one of the Gemini add-ons. Notably, Gemini in Google Chat will be available on all existing platforms including Android, iOS, as well as the web client. This feature comes months after the Mountain View-based tech giant released the AI-powered summarise feature for Gmail.

Gemini in Google Chat Can Now Summarise Unread Conversations

In a Workspace blog post, the tech giant detailed the new feature for Google Chat. This is a paid feature which will only be available to Google Workspace users who also have Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, or Education Premium add-ons. It is currently being rolled out but the company has highlighted that it can take up to 15 days before being available to all eligible users globally.

AI summaries in Google Chat

Photo Credit: Google

The AI summarise feature will be available in the home view of Google Chat. Whenever a user navigates to an unread conversation, they will see a small Summarise icon preceded by the Gemini sparkle icon. Tapping on the icon will automatically generate a summary of unread messages in a bulleted format. The summary will appear in a separate floating window on top of the unread conversation. Once read, users can close the window and take any actions necessary.

Google Chat's AI summaries feature is available for any group conversation, space, or thread in the home view that contains unread messages. The tech giant says the feature will enable users to prioritise the most important conversations without needing to read through every message individually.

To access the feature on the web, users can hover over an unread conversation and the summarise option will automatically appear. On Android and iOS, users can long-press an unread conversation to see the option. End users can turn the feature on or off via the Smart features & controls in Google products.