Poco F7 Ultra, Poco F7 Pro Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Database; May Launch as Redmi K80 Series in China

Poco F7 Ultra has been allegedly spotted on the IMEI database with model number 24122RKC7G.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 October 2024 19:41 IST
Photo Credit: Poco

Poco F6 Pro runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS interface

Highlights
  • Poco F7 Pro is said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor
  • Redmi K80 is said to have model number 24117RK2CC
  • Poco F6 Pro runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Poco F6 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC was launched in May. Now, the Chinese brand owned by Xiaomi is said to be working on the Poco F7 Pro and a new Poco F7 Ultra model. Poco is yet to confirm the existence of these phones, but ahead of it, they have allegedly landed on the IMEI database. The Poco F7 Pro is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. It is said to debut as the Redmi K80 in the Chinese market.

X user Erencan Yılmaz (@erenylmaz075) spotted the Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra on the IMEI database with model numbers 24122RKC7G and 24117RK2CG, respectively. The letter G in the model number may denote the global availability of the phones.

As per the post, the Poco F7 Pro will launch in China as Redmi K80. It is said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The Poco F7 Ultra, in contrast, is tipped to debut in China with the Redmi K80 Pro moniker and could be equipped with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor.

The purported China-exclusive Redmi K80 Pro is said to be associated with model number 24122RKC7C, while the Redmi K80 Ultra is said to have model number 24117RK2CC.

Poco F6 Pro Price, Specifications

The Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra are expected to come with upgrades over the Poco F6 Pro. The latter was launched in May this year with a starting price tag of EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Poco F6 Pro runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS interface and features a 6.67-inch WQHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED display. It gets a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, the Poco F6 Pro has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 1/1.55-inch 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 image sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It includes a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging support.

 

Further reading: Poco F7 Ultra, Poco F7 Pro, Poco, Poco F7 Series, Poco F6 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
