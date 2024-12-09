Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco M7 Pro 5G, Poco C75 5G Camera and Other Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch

Poco M7 Pro 5G, Poco C75 5G Camera and Other Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch

Poco C75 5G will be equipped with a Sony camera sensor, which is claimed to be a segment-first addition.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 December 2024 09:47 IST
Poco M7 Pro 5G, Poco C75 5G Camera and Other Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco M7 Pro 5G will sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen

Highlights
  • Poco M7 Pro 5G is confirmed to boast a 2,100 nits AMOLED display
  • Poco C75 5G will sport a segment-first Sony camera sensor
  • Both handsets will be launched in India on December 17
Advertisement

Poco M7 Pro 5G and Poco C75 5G are scheduled to launch in India on December 17. Ahead of their anticipated debut, the Xiaomi sub-brand has detailed several specifications of the upcoming smartphones, including their camera and display capabilities. The Poco M7 Pro 5G is confirmed to come with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony sensor, while the Poco C75 5G will become the first phone in the company's C series to run on Xiaomi's HyperOS.

Poco M75 Pro 5G, Poco C75 5G Specifications (Confirmed)

In subsequent posts on X (formerly Twitter), Poco India announced details about its upcoming smartphones. As per the company, the Poco M7 Pro 5G will be equipped with a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,100 nits. The handset is confirmed to sport both TUV triple certification and SGS eye care display certification. It is also said to have a 92.02 percent screen-to-body ratio.

For optics, it will be equipped with a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 camera with optical image stabilisation, multi-frame noise reduction, and four-in-one pixel binning. It will also come with in-sensor zoom along with super resolution technology. The upcoming handset's other features include 300 percent super volume, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Meanwhile, the company also highlights that the 5G variant of Poco C75 will become the first in the series to run on its HyperOS platform, while also being priced under Rs. 9,000. It will be equipped with a Sony sensor, which is claimed to be a segment-first. The upcoming handset is confirmed to get Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset under the hood with a 4nm architecture. It will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM (including 4GB Turbo RAM) and up to 1TB of expandable storage.

Poco says it will get two years of OS and four years of security updates. The handset's other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor with tap gestures, dual-SIM support, and an MIUI dialler.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Poco M7 Pro 5G, POCO M7 Pro 5G india launch, POCO M7 Pro 5G Specifications, Poco C75 5G, Poco C75 5G specifications, Poco
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s Higher Configuration Variants Tipped to Get a RAM Upgrade

Related Stories

Poco M7 Pro 5G, Poco C75 5G Camera and Other Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco Reveals Key Specs of M7 Pro 5G and C75 5G Ahead of India Launch
  2. Samsung Could Offer RAM Upgrade With Higher Variants of Galaxy S25 Ultra
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco M7 Pro 5G, Poco C75 5G Camera and Other Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s Higher Configuration Variants Tipped to Get a RAM Upgrade
  3. WhatsApp Message Reminders Rolling Out to Beta Testers on Android
  4. Smartphone Firms to Drop Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for Chipmaker's Affordable Alternative in 2025, Tipster Claims
  5. TikTok Ban: US Appeals Court Upholds Law Forcing Its Sale Ahead of Deadline
  6. Apple Said to Be Considering Foldable iPhone, Cellular-Enabled Mac and Headset Models
  7. Google Pixel 9a Design Spotted in Leaked Live Images With Oval-Shaped Rear Camera Module
  8. OpenAI Said to Aim to Attract More Investment by Removing 'AGI' Clause With Microsoft
  9. Apple Said to Plan Three-Year Modem Rollout in Bid to Top Qualcomm
  10. One-Third of Earth's Species Could Face Extinction by 2100 Due to Climate Change
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »