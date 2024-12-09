Poco M7 Pro 5G and Poco C75 5G are scheduled to launch in India on December 17. Ahead of their anticipated debut, the Xiaomi sub-brand has detailed several specifications of the upcoming smartphones, including their camera and display capabilities. The Poco M7 Pro 5G is confirmed to come with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony sensor, while the Poco C75 5G will become the first phone in the company's C series to run on Xiaomi's HyperOS.

Poco M75 Pro 5G, Poco C75 5G Specifications (Confirmed)

In subsequent posts on X (formerly Twitter), Poco India announced details about its upcoming smartphones. As per the company, the Poco M7 Pro 5G will be equipped with a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,100 nits. The handset is confirmed to sport both TUV triple certification and SGS eye care display certification. It is also said to have a 92.02 percent screen-to-body ratio.

For optics, it will be equipped with a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 camera with optical image stabilisation, multi-frame noise reduction, and four-in-one pixel binning. It will also come with in-sensor zoom along with super resolution technology. The upcoming handset's other features include 300 percent super volume, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Meanwhile, the company also highlights that the 5G variant of Poco C75 will become the first in the series to run on its HyperOS platform, while also being priced under Rs. 9,000. It will be equipped with a Sony sensor, which is claimed to be a segment-first. The upcoming handset is confirmed to get Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset under the hood with a 4nm architecture. It will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM (including 4GB Turbo RAM) and up to 1TB of expandable storage.

Poco says it will get two years of OS and four years of security updates. The handset's other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor with tap gestures, dual-SIM support, and an MIUI dialler.