Poco M7 Pro 5G With Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC Launched in India Alongside Poco C75 5G: Price, Features

Poco M7 Pro 5G and C75 5G run on Android 14-based HyperOS.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 December 2024 19:52 IST


Photo Credit: Poco

Poco M7 Pro 5G (pictured) comes with an IP64 rated build for dust and splash resistance

Highlights
  • Poco C75 5G and M7 Pro 5G have 50-megapixel main cameras
  • The Poco M7 Pro 5G will go on sale from December 20
  • The Poco C75 5G sale will start from December 19
Poco M7 Pro 5G and Poco C75 5G were launched in India on Tuesday. These handsets run on Android 14-based HyperOS out-of-the-box and will go on sale in the country in the coming days. The Poco M7 Pro 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, while the Poco C75 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 SoC. The smartphones have 50-megapixel rear cameras and are equipped with batteries can be charged at up to 45W via a USB Type-C port.

Poco M7 Pro 5G, Poco C75 5G Price in India, Availability, Colour Options

Poco M7 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 14,999, which gets you 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is marked at Rs. 16,999. It is available in Lavender Frost, Lunar Dust and Olive Twilight colour options.

Meanwhile, the price of the Poco C75 5G is set at Rs. 7,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB RAM and storage configuration. The company states that this is a limited-period offer price. It comes in Aqua Blue, Enchanted Green and Silver Stardust colourways.

Both handsets will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. The Poco M7 Pro 5G will go on sale starting 12pm IST on December 20, while the Poco C75 5G's first sale will open a day earlier at 12pm IST on December 19.

Poco M7 Pro 5G Specifications

The Poco M7 Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2,100nits peak brightness level and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based HyperOS.

In the camera department, the Poco M7 Pro 5G includes a 1/1.95-inch 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back and a 20-megapixel front-facing sensor for selfies and video calls. It is equipped with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

The Poco M7 Pro 5G packs a 5,110mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. For security, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It measures 162.4x75.7x7.99mm in size and weighs 190g.

Poco C75 5G Specifications

The Poco C75 5G comes with a 6.88-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 600nits peak brightness and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It carries an octa-core Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The phone runs on Xiaomi's Android 14-based HyperOS skin.

For optics, the Poco C75 has a 50-megapixel main rear camera alongside an unspecified secondary sensor at the back and a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. It packs a 5,160mAh battery with 18W wired charging support.

The company has equipped the Poco C75 with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is equipped with similar connectivity features as the Poco M7 Pro 5G. It arrives with an IP52-rated build for dust and splash resistance. The handset measures 171.88x77.80x8.22mm in size and weighs 205.39g.

Poco M7 Pro 5G



  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5110mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Poco C75 5G



  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.88-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Poco M7 Pro 5G, Poco C75 5G, Poco M7 Pro 5G price in India, Poco C75 5G price in India, Poco M7 Pro 5G India Launch, Poco C75 5G India Launch, Poco M7 Pro 5G Specifications, Poco C75 5G Specifications, Poco
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Upgraded With Live AI and Live Translation Features


Comment
