Poco M6 4G is confirmed to launch globally soon. Poco has revealed the design, colour options, and key features of the smartphone. The company has also announced the launch date of the phone, which will join the Poco M6 5G, M6 Pro 5G, and M6 Pro 4G handsets. Recently, a Poco M6 Plus 5G variant was spotted on the BIS certification sites. Meanwhile, early bird prices alongside the RAM and storage options of the upcoming Poco M6 4G have also been officially confirmed.

Poco M6 4G price

An X post by the company confirms that the Poco M6 4G will launch on June 11. The attached image with the post reveals that the phone will be available at an Early Bird price of $129 (roughly Rs. 10,800) for the 6GB + 128GB variant and $149 (roughly Rs. 12,400) for the 8GB + 256GB configurations.

The Poco M6 4G is listed on the Poco Global website with three colour options - Black, Purple, and Silver.

Poco M6 4G specifications, features

The Poco M6 4G will sport a 6.79-inch full-HD+ (2,460 x 1,080 pixels) DotDisplay with up to 90Hz refresh rate and triple TÜV Rheinland certification. The phone is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra SoC paired with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. The online listing also reveals that the phone will ship with Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS.

For optics, the Poco M6 4G will carry a dual rear camera unit with support for up to 1080p video recording. It will include a 108-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front camera will use a 13-megapixel sensor.

The listing shows that the Poco M6 4G will carry a 5,030mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. The phone will be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone port. It will offer Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. It is said to weigh 206g and measure 168.6 x 76.28 x 8.3mm in size.

