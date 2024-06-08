Technology News

Poco M6 4G Price, Design, Key Features Revealed; Launch Set for June 11

Poco M6 4G will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 June 2024 18:02 IST
Poco M6 4G Price, Design, Key Features Revealed; Launch Set for June 11

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco M6 4G will come in Black, Purple and Silver colourways

Highlights
  • Poco M6 4G will get a 108-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The phone will ship with Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS
  • The Poco M6 4G will support 33W fast charging
Advertisement

Poco M6 4G is confirmed to launch globally soon. Poco has revealed the design, colour options, and key features of the smartphone. The company has also announced the launch date of the phone, which will join the Poco M6 5G, M6 Pro 5G, and M6 Pro 4G handsets. Recently, a Poco M6 Plus 5G variant was spotted on the BIS certification sites. Meanwhile, early bird prices alongside the RAM and storage options of the upcoming Poco M6 4G have also been officially confirmed.

Poco M6 4G price

An X post by the company confirms that the Poco M6 4G will launch on June 11. The attached image with the post reveals that the phone will be available at an Early Bird price of $129 (roughly Rs. 10,800) for the 6GB + 128GB variant and $149 (roughly Rs. 12,400) for the 8GB + 256GB configurations.

The Poco M6 4G is listed on the Poco Global website with three colour options - Black, Purple, and Silver.

Poco M6 4G specifications, features

The Poco M6 4G will sport a 6.79-inch full-HD+ (2,460 x 1,080 pixels) DotDisplay with up to 90Hz refresh rate and triple TÜV Rheinland certification. The phone is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra SoC paired with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. The online listing also reveals that the phone will ship with Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS.

For optics, the Poco M6 4G will carry a dual rear camera unit with support for up to 1080p video recording. It will include a 108-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front camera will use a 13-megapixel sensor.

The listing shows that the Poco M6 4G will carry a 5,030mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. The phone will be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone port. It will offer Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. It is said to weigh 206g and measure 168.6 x 76.28 x 8.3mm in size.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Poco M6 4G, Poco M6 4G launch, Poco M6 series, Poco M6 4G price, Poco M6 4G specifications, Poco
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple's iOS 18 AI Features to Be Called Apple Intelligence: Mark Gurman

Related Stories

Poco M6 4G Price, Design, Key Features Revealed; Launch Set for June 11
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Confirms It Is Working on 300W Fast-Charging Technology
  2. Apple's iOS 18 AI Features to Be Called Apple Intelligence: Mark Gurman
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Civi Price in India Tipped Ahead of June 12 Launch
  2. Poco M6 4G Price, Design, Key Features Revealed; Launch Set for June 11
  3. Apple's iOS 18 AI Features to Be Called Apple Intelligence: Mark Gurman
  4. iPhone 15 Series, iPad, MacBook, HomePod Mini, More Get Discounts During Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale
  5. Flipkart, PhonePe IPO May Take Couple of Years, Says Walmart Executive
  6. Samsung Odyssey OLED, Smart Monitor and ViewFinity Models Refreshed With AI Features in India
  7. Realme Developing 300W Fast-Charging Technology, Top Executive Confirms
  8. Adobe Experience Platform AI Assistant With Content Generation, Automation Features Now Generally Available
  9. DuckDuckGo AI Chat With Support for GPT-3.5 Turbo, 3 Other AI Models Rolled Out to All Users
  10. Google NotebookLM Gets Upgraded to Gemini 1.5 Pro, Rolls Out in India and Other Markets: How It Works
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »