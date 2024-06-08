Apple's iOS 18 AI Features to Be Called Apple Intelligence: Mark Gurman

Apple is expected to announce a host of artificial intelligence-backed features and tools at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 on June 10. The umbrella term used for these AI features will be 'Apple Intelligence' according to Mark Gurman. The company is also said to introduce a new Passwords app as well as refresh the Music widget in the iPhone Control Centre with iOS 18. The Cupertino-based tech giant is unlikely to reveal any new hardware at the WWDC event.

Apple Intelligence features

According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new AI-backed features to be unveiled at the WWDC 2024 will be termed as 'Apple Intelligence.' These are expected to be available on iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15 — all of which are likely to be released during the conference.

The focus of the upcoming AI features by Apple is expected to help with basic, everyday tasks. The report adds that some of these features will be integrated into the device's system applications. Some of the new AI features are likely to rely on on-device processing capabilities, while some are likely to use cloud-based computing.

Some of the features could include AI-generated summaries of web pages or replies to messages and e-mails. The AI-backed tools will reportedly help sort email inboxes and even offer condensed outlines of messages for notifications.

Apple is also expected to bring improved editing tools for its Photos app, which may include a similar feature like Google's Smart Eraser tool. The company is also expected to introduce some Generative AI features that would be able generate emojis based on text, which users will be able to save and use.

Gurman also claims that Apple will announce a deal with OpenAI during the WWDC 2024. This suggests that there could be ChatGPT integration with iOS 18, iPadOS, macOS, and others.

