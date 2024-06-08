Technology News
Apple's iOS 18 AI Features to Be Called Apple Intelligence: Mark Gurman

Apple Intelligence features are expected to handle basic AI tasks.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 June 2024 14:22 IST
Apple's iOS 18 AI Features to Be Called Apple Intelligence: Mark Gurman

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple will hold the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 on June 10

Highlights
  • Apple is expected to unveil AI features at the WWDC 2024
  • Some AI features are expected to use on-device processing
  • Apple may announce a deal with Sam Altman's OpenAI
Apple is expected to announce a host of artificial intelligence-backed features and tools at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 on June 10. The umbrella term used for these AI features will be 'Apple Intelligence' according to Mark Gurman. The company is also said to introduce a new Passwords app as well as refresh the Music widget in the iPhone Control Centre with iOS 18. The Cupertino-based tech giant is unlikely to reveal any new hardware at the WWDC event.

Apple Intelligence features

According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new AI-backed features to be unveiled at the WWDC 2024 will be termed as 'Apple Intelligence.' These are expected to be available on iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15 — all of which are likely to be released during the conference. 

The focus of the upcoming AI features by Apple is expected to help with basic, everyday tasks. The report adds that some of these features will be integrated into the device's system applications. Some of the new AI features are likely to rely on on-device processing capabilities, while some are likely to use cloud-based computing.

Some of the features could include AI-generated summaries of web pages or replies to messages and e-mails. The AI-backed tools will reportedly help sort email inboxes and even offer condensed outlines of messages for notifications.

Apple is also expected to bring improved editing tools for its Photos app, which may include a similar feature like Google's Smart Eraser tool. The company is also expected to introduce some Generative AI features that would be able generate emojis based on text, which users will be able to save and use. 

Gurman also claims that Apple will announce a deal with OpenAI during the WWDC 2024. This suggests that there could be ChatGPT integration with iOS 18, iPadOS, macOS, and others.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, Apple, WWDC, WWDC 2024, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iPhone 15 Series, iPad, MacBook, HomePod Mini, More Get Discounts During Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale

Apple's iOS 18 AI Features to Be Called Apple Intelligence: Mark Gurman
