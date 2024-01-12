Poco M6 Pro 4G was launched globally alongside the Poco X6 series on January 11. It joins the Poco M6 Pro 5G, which was unveiled in India in May 2023. The 4G model, however, has not been introduced in the Indian market. The company has not confirmed if the Poco M6 Pro 4G will launch in the country anytime soon. The phone comes with a MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 64-megapixel triple rear camera system.

Poco M6 Pro 4G price

Offered in black, blue, and purple colour options, the Poco M6 Pro 4G is available in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB configurations. The variants are priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 16,500) and $249 (roughly Rs. 20,700), respectively.

Poco announced that the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants will be available at an early-bird price of $179 (roughly Rs. 14,800) and $229 (roughly Rs. 19,000), respectively. The handset is currently available for purchase via the Poco Global website and several other online retailers in several regions across the world.

Poco M6 Pro 4G specifications, features

The newly launched Poco M6 Pro 4G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) Flow AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 2,160Hz, and a peak brightness level of 1,300 nits. The screen also comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Powered by a 6nm MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra SoC, the Poco M6 Pro 4G also comes with an Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14 for Poco.

For optics, the triple rear camera unit of the Poco M6 Pro 4G includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera, placed within a centred hole-punch slot at the top of the display, is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor.

The company has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Poco M6 Pro 4G with support for 67W wired fast charging. The phone also supports 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity. It is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The handset also comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The handset measures 161.1mm x 74.95mm x 7.98mm in size and weighs 179g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.