Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco M8 Pro 5G Launched Globally With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC: Price, Features

Poco M8 Pro 5G Launched Globally With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC: Price, Features

Poco M8 Pro 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 January 2026 15:08 IST
Poco M8 Pro 5G Launched Globally With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco M8 Pro 5G is claimed to meet IP66, IP69 and IP69K dust, water and pressure resistance

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Poco M8 Pro 5G has a 6.83-inch 1.5 AMOLED display
  • The handset supports 100W wired fast charging
  • The Poco M8 Pro 5G supports 22.5W reverse wired charging as well
Advertisement

Poco M8 Pro 5G was unveiled in select global markets on Thursday alongside the Poco M8 5G. The handset comes with a large 6,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. While the standard Poco M8 5G model was introduced in India, the Pro variant has not yet been introduced in the Indian market. The company has not confirmed if the Pro option will be available in the country at a future date.

Poco M8 Pro 5G Price

Poco M8 Pro 5G price starts at $299 (roughly Rs. 26,900) for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB variant costs $359 (roughly Rs. 32,300). The company added that as part of early bird offers, the 256GB and 512GB storage versions will be available at $279 (roughly Rs. 25,100) and $339 (roughly Rs. 30,500), respectively.

Poco M8 Pro 5G Specifications, Features

The Poco M8 Pro 5G sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,280x 2772) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 3,200 nits of brightness and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.

In the camera department, the Poco M8 Pro 5G carries a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) as the main sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter at the back. For selfies and video calls, it is equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor. The smartphone also comes with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio support. 

The Poco M8 Pro 5G packs a 6,500mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging support. It supports 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and NFC connectivity as well as a USB Type-C port. For security, the handset has an in-display fingerprint sensor and an AI face unlock feature. The phone is claimed to meet IP66, IP69 and IP69K dust, water and pressure resistance as well.

Poco M8 Pro 5G

Poco M8 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Poco M8 Pro 5G, Poco M8 Pro 5G Price, Poco M8 Pro 5G Launch, Poco M8 Pro 5G Features, Poco M8 Pro 5G Specifications, Poco M8 5G series, Poco M8 5G, Poco
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
CMF Headphone Pro India Launch Date Announced: Expected Features, Specifications
Poco M8 Pro 5G Launched Globally With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Launching Today: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Launches in India With These Features
  3. Here's When the Flipkart Republic Day Sale Will Start in India
  4. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Is Expected to Launch
  5. Poco M8 5G Launches in India With a 5,520mAh Battery and This Price Tag
  6. Poco M8 Pro 5G Launched Globally With 6,500mAh Battery at This Price
  7. Motorola Teases New Smartwatch Launch in India
  8. Top OTT Releases of the Week: De De Pyaar De 2, Akhanda 2, Mask, and More
  9. Realme to Come Under Oppo's Umbrella Years After Separation: Report
  10. Here's When the iQOO Z11 Turbo Will Launch in China
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Launch Date Announced; Tipster Leaks Design, Colour Options
  2. Motorola Teases Smartwatch Launch in India; Moto Watch Unveiled at CES Expected to Debut
  3. Crypto Market Slumps as Bitcoin Price Drops Below $91,000 Amidst Risk-Off Sentiment
  4. Poco M8 Pro 5G Launched Globally With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC: Price, Features
  5. CMF Headphone Pro India Launch Date Announced: Expected Features, Specifications
  6. Sony's New Hyperpop Collection of PS5 Console Covers, DualSense Controllers Launches March
  7. Grok AI Scandal: X Faces Global Crackdown Over Non-Consensual Deepfakes
  8. Radheyaa Now Streaming on Sun NXT: A Dark Crime Thriller Exploring the Mind of a Serial Killer
  9. The Bluff OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Priyanka Chopra Jonas Starrer Online?
  10. Silent Screams: The Lost Girls Of Telangana Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »