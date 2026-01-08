Poco M8 Pro 5G was unveiled in select global markets on Thursday alongside the Poco M8 5G. The handset comes with a large 6,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. While the standard Poco M8 5G model was introduced in India, the Pro variant has not yet been introduced in the Indian market. The company has not confirmed if the Pro option will be available in the country at a future date.

Poco M8 Pro 5G Price

Poco M8 Pro 5G price starts at $299 (roughly Rs. 26,900) for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB variant costs $359 (roughly Rs. 32,300). The company added that as part of early bird offers, the 256GB and 512GB storage versions will be available at $279 (roughly Rs. 25,100) and $339 (roughly Rs. 30,500), respectively.

Poco M8 Pro 5G Specifications, Features

The Poco M8 Pro 5G sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,280x 2772) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 3,200 nits of brightness and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.

In the camera department, the Poco M8 Pro 5G carries a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) as the main sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter at the back. For selfies and video calls, it is equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor. The smartphone also comes with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio support.

The Poco M8 Pro 5G packs a 6,500mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging support. It supports 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and NFC connectivity as well as a USB Type-C port. For security, the handset has an in-display fingerprint sensor and an AI face unlock feature. The phone is claimed to meet IP66, IP69 and IP69K dust, water and pressure resistance as well.