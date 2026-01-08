Technology News
English Edition
Poco M8 5G Launched in India With 5,520mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

Poco M8 5G will be soon available for purchase in India via Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 January 2026 12:09 IST
Poco M8 5G Launched in India With 5,520mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco M8 5G features a squircle-shaped dual rear camera module.

Highlights
  • Poco M8 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset
  • Poco M8 5G runs on Xiaomi’s Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0
  • The phone is offered in three colourways
Poco M8 5G was launched in India by the Chinese smartphone maker on Thursday as its latest addition to the lineup. The new handset will go on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform in three colourways. It is equipped with a 6.77-inch 3D Curved Display, offering up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness and up to 120Hz of refresh rate. An octa core Snapdragon 6 series chipset from Qualcomm powers the handset, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone ships with IP65 + IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance. It also gets a dual rear camera setup.

Poco M8 5G Price in India, Availability

Poco M8 5G price in India starts at Rs. 21,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end configuration with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs. 22,999. Lastly, the top-of-the-line Poco M8 5G, featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, is priced at Rs. 24,999. However, customers who buy the handset in the first 12 hours can buy it at an introductory price of Rs. 15,999.

The handset will go on sale in India on January 13 via Flipkart. It will be available for purchase in Carbon Black, Glacial Blue, and Frost Silver colourways.

Poco M8 5G Specifications, Features

The Poco M8 5G is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Xiaomi's Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0. The company promises four years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the smartphone. It sports a 6.77-inch (1,080x2,392 pixels) 3D Curved Display, which delivers up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness, a 387 ppi pixel density, up to a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 68.7 billion colours. The phone also ships with Wet Touch 2.0 support, which allows users to operate the handset with wet fingers.

poco m8 5g colourways flipkart main

In terms of performance, Poco's new M8 5G is powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, which is on a 4nm process. The SoC is claimed to deliver a peak clock speed of up to 2.4GHz. The phone features an Adreno GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The company claims that the handset scored over 8,25,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. It also ships with IP65 + IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Poco M8 5G carries a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter, paired with a 2-megapixel Light Fusion 400 sensor. It also features a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It is also capable of recording up to 4K resolution videos, too. Additionally, it gets an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

The Poco M8 5G is backed by a 5,520mAh battery. The phone also features 45W wired fast charging and 18W wired reverse charging support. The handset ships with 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. In terms of dimensions, it measures 164x75.42x7.35, while weighing about 178g.

Poco M8 5G

Poco M8 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
Front Camera 20 MP-megapixel
Rear Camera 50 MP-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 12GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5520mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Poco M8 5G, Poco M8 5G India Launch, Poco M8 5G Price in India, Poco M8 5G Specifications, Poco
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Poco M8 5G Launched in India With 5,520mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
