Croma Everything Apple Sale Brings Discount on MacBook Pro M5 (2025), iPad Pro, and More

Apple launched its flagship MacBook Pro model with the M5 processor in October 2025, along with the M5 processor-powered iPad Pro. In September 2025, the company unveiled its iPhone 17 series, along with Apple Watch SE 3, Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3. Months after they arrived in India, the new devices are now available at discounted prices. Croma, the electronics retailer, has kicked off its new Everything Apple Sale, providing up to Rs. 5,000 cashback offers and up to Rs. 10,000 bank offers on select credit and debit cards.

Croma Everything Apple Sale Offers Up to Rs. 10,000 Bank Discount on MacBook Air M4 (2025) and Other Devices

During the ongoing Croma Everything Apple Sale, customers can get the flagship MacBook Pro (2025) with the M5 chip at a discounted price of Rs. 1,84,900. The laptop was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 1,69,900 for the base variant featuring a 14-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of onboard storage. The company is offering up to Rs. 5,000 instant cashback on ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, and SBI credit cards.

Meanwhile, the iPad Pro (2025) with the M5 chip can be bought at a relatively low price of Rs. 99,900, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 1,29,900. On the other hand, last year's MacBook Air (2025), featuring the M4 processor, is available at a discounted price of Rs. 85,990 during the Croma Everything Apple sale. The MacBook Air model was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 99,900. Customers can get a Rs. 10,000 bank offer on select cards.

The Croma Everything Apple sale is offering the 11th-generation iPad at Rs. 31,490, coming down from its launch price of Rs. 34,900 for the Wi-Fi only variant. Apart from laptops and tablets, the retailer is also allowing customers to maximise savings on the new Apple Watch SE 3, Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3. Launched in September 2025, the Apple wearables can be purchased at discounted prices of Rs. 23,900, Rs. 23,900, and 44,400, respectively.

We have curated a list of the best deals on MacBook models, iPad models, AirPods Pro 3, and the Apple Watch lineup that you can grab during the ongoing Croma Everything Apple sale. It is worth noting that the prices mentioned below include the bank discounts and cashback offers that the company is providing. Alternatively, you can check out the top discounts on the iPhone 17 series phones here.

Croma Everything Apple Sale: Best Deals on MacBook Models, Apple Watch, iPad Models

