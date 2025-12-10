Technology News
Poco X8 Pro Listed on BIS Certification Website, Could Launch in India Soon

Poco X8 Pro was recently listed on the BIS website with the model number 2511FPC34I.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 December 2025 11:00 IST
Photo Credit: Poco

Poco X8 Pro will succeed Poco X7 Pro (above)

Highlights
  • Poco X8 Pro is expected to be a rebranded version of Redmi Turbo 5 Pro
  • Poco X8 Pro could be priced above Rs. 30,000 in India
  • Poco is likely to pack a dual rear camera unit on the Poco X8 Pro
Poco X8 Pro is likely to launch in India soon. The details are yet to be officially announced by the Xiaomi sub-brand, but before that, the purported Indian variant of Poco X8 Pro was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. It is rumoured to come with MediaTek's Dimensity 8500 chipset and an IP68-rated build for dust and water protection. The handset could pack a 6.5-inch display and offer 100W fast charging. The Poco X8 Pro is expected to debut as a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 5.

A new Poco smartphone was listed on the BIS certification website on December 8, with the model number 2511FPC34I and registration number R-91005720. This model number is believed to be associated with the Poco X8 Pro. The listing was spotted by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), and it doesn't reveal any of its specifications, but indicates that a launch in India is imminent.

Poco X8 Pro Specifications, Features (Expected)

The Poco X8 Pro is expected to arrive as a rebranded version of the China-exclusive Redmi Turbo 5. The handset is said to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC. It could feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED LTPS screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. It is said to include a metal frame, an IP68-rated build and an 8,000mAh battery with 100W charging support.

Poco is likely to equip the phone with a dual rear camera unit, which comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It is said to include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader. The Redmi Turbo 5 is expected to go official in China early next year. The Poco X8 series launch could follow shortly after globally.

The Poco X8 Pro is tipped to cost more than Rs. 30,000 in India. For reference, Poco X7 Pro 5G was launched in the Indian market in January this year with a price tag of Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option. It has a 6.73-inch 1.5K flat AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC and has a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 20-megapixel front camera. It features a 6,550mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge support.

Poco X7 Pro 5G

Poco X7 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Elegant display with 3200nits peak brightness
  • Android 15 out of the box
  • Excellent performance
  • Exceptional battery back-up
  • Value for money proposition
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Low-light camera performance could have been better
Read detailed Poco X7 Pro 5G review
Display 6.73-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6550mAh
OS Android 15
Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Specifications, Poco, Redmi Turbo 5
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple's Foldable iPhone, Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold to Accelerate Foldable Smartphone Growth in 2026: IDC
Realme 16 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: Expected Specifications, Features
