CMF Headphone Pro India Launch Date Announced: Expected Features, Specifications

CMF Headphone Pro was first launched in select global markets in September 2025.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 January 2026 14:34 IST
CMF Headphone Pro India Launch Date Announced: Expected Features, Specifications

Photo Credit: CMF by Nothing

CMF Headphone Pro features a USB Type-C port.

Highlights
  • CMF Headphone Pro offers up to 100 hours of battery life
  • CMF Headphone Pro’s global variant features an Energy Slider
  • The company has yet to confirm the India pricing
CMF announced on Thursday that the CMF Headphone Pro will be launched in India in the third week of January. The Nothing subsidiary recently confirmed that it will also unveil the CMF Watch 3 Pro in India, alongside its first over-the-ear wireless headphones. This comes months after the CMF Headphone Pro debuted in select global markets. In India, the device is teased to be offered in three colourways. The global variant offers up to 100 hours of battery life and features a component called the Energy Slider.

CMF Headphone Pro Will Launch in India on January 13

The company will launch the CMF Headphone Pro in India on January 13. Additionally, CMF has teased that the over-ear headphones will be available in the country in grey, black, and green colourways. The tech firm recently confirmed that Headphone Pro will arrive along with the CMF Watch 3 Pro, which was launched globally last year in July.

The CMF Headphone Pro was first unveiled in select global markets at $99 (roughly Rs. 8,000) in the US, and EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 10,000) and GBP 79 (roughly Rs. 9,420) in Europe and the UK, respectively. Its global counterpart is offered in Dark Grey, Light Green, and Light Grey colourways. It ships with swappable ear cushions, which can be changed based on a user's preference, allowing people to create different colour combinations. It also features a Roller dial outside the right ear cup, which lets users adjust volume, toggle ANC, and play or pause music.

The headphones also feature a dedicated Energy Slider for adjusting the bass and treble levels depending on the track a user is listening to. It has a customisable quick access button that lets users activate Spatial Audio or the voice-based AI assistant. The Nothing X companion app can be used for customising controls, switching between different EQ settings, and adjusting other settings on the CMF Headphone Pro.

The global variant of the CMF Headphone Pro also gets active noise cancellation (ANC), which is claimed to suppress up to 40dB of ambient noise. It is equipped with 40mm drivers with nickel-plated diaphragms that help in reducing audio distortion. It features SBC and LDAC audio codecs and Hi-Res audio playback, while also allowing users to set up Personal Sound profiles. As previously mentioned, it is claimed to provide up to 100 hours of audio playback and up to 50 hours of talk time with ANC enabled.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: CMF Headphone Pro, CMF Headphone Pro India Launch, CMF Headphone Pro Specifications, CMF
Sony's New Hyperpop Collection of PS5 Console Covers, DualSense Controllers Launches March

