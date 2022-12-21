Technology News
Poco X5 Series Teased by Company's India Head, May Debut by February

Poco X5 Series has already been spotted on India's BIS certification website.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 21 December 2022 12:46 IST
Poco X5 Series Teased by Company's India Head, May Debut by February

Poco X5 is said to feature a more powerful processor than the Poco X4 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Poco is yet to announce any plans to launch the Poco X5 series
  • Poco X5, Poco X5 Pro have appeared on various certification databases
  • The smartphone series will succeed the company's Poco X4 lineup

Poco X5 series could be launched in India soon, according to a tweet by Poco's India Head, Himanshu Tandon. The company executive hinted at the launch of the upcoming smartphone series in a reply to a tweet by a tipster listing upcoming smartphones by major brands. The purported Poco X5 series smartphones have previously been spotted on certification websites including the Compulsory Certification of China (3C), Singapore's IMDA, US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Standards and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM), and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Poco India Head, Himanshu Tandon's responded to a tweet by tipster Yogesh Brar listing out smartphones that could be launched this month, as well as in January and February. However, the list did not include the Poco X5 series, prompting Tandon to respond with "Poco X5 series?".

The company executive's response suggests that Poco could be set to launch more than one smartphone in the Poco X5 lineup, which has previously been rumoured to be the vanilla Poco X5, and Poco X5 Pro models.

The vanilla Poco X5 smartphone with the model number 22111317PG had been spotted on the SIRIM certification website earlier.

Meanwhile, an Indian variant of the Poco X5 sporting the model number 2211317PI surfaced on the BIS certification website. The Poco X5 Pro model is also said to have cleared its BIS certification, with a smartphone sporting the model number 22101320I also reportedly being spotted on the Indian certification website database.

The Poco X5 Pro's global variant has also reportedly cleared 3C, IMDA, and FCC certifications sporting the model number 22101320G, according to the report.

The FCC listing of the global variant has revealed some key specifications of the purported Poco X5 Pro model smartphone. The listing suggested the smartphone may arrive with a 4900mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging while running on Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box.

The vanilla Poco X5 has been tipped to arrive with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC while the Poco X5 Pro model is said to house Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G+ SoC under its hood.

It is important to note that Poco has not made any official announcements regarding the Poco X5 Series or its specifications, features, launch timeline or pricing.

Poco, Poco X5 series, Poco X5, Poco X5 Pro
