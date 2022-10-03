Technology News
  Poco X5 5G Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Database; Specifications, Launch Timeline Tipped: Details

Poco X5 5G Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Database; Specifications, Launch Timeline Tipped: Details

Poco X5 5G is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Abhinav Lal |  Updated: 3 October 2022 19:20 IST
Poco X5 5G Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Database; Specifications, Launch Timeline Tipped: Details

Poco X5 5G is said to feature a more powerful processor than the Poco X4 Pro 5G (pictured)

  • Poco X5 5G may be launched in China, India, and global markets
  • The company is yet to announce plans for a new X-series phone
  • Poco X5 5G could sport an LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Poco X5 5G was reportedly spotted on the IMEI database, hinting at the upcoming launch of a new Poco-branded smartphone. The specifications of the purported X-series handset have also been tipped, including an LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. It is tipped to launch in China with Redmi branding, and in India and global markets as a Poco-branded handset, as per a report. Last month, the company launched the Poco M5 in India, equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery.

According to a report by XiaomiUI, the company is working on a new handset with the model number M20, codenamed “redwood”. The smartphone was reportedly spotted on the IMEI database, with the model numbers 22101320G, 22101320I, and 22101320C. It is worth noting that Poco is yet to officially reveal any plans to launch a new X-series smartphone.

Based on the model numbers, the report claims that the 22101320G, 22101320I, and 22101320C handsets will be launched in global, India, and China markets, respectively. Meanwhile, the smartphone is tipped to launch on October 13, based on the first six digits in the model numbers (22/10/13) for all three markets.

Meanwhile, the report also states that the Poco X5 5G will sport an LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset and will reportedly be aimed at gamers.

The company's older Poco X4 Pro 5G model was launched with a Snapdragon 695 chipset, indicating that the purported Poco X5 5G could offer improved performance over the older model.

Last month, the company launched the Poco M5 as the latest M-series phone to debut in the country. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The handset is also equipped with a 90Hz display, a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. it packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X5 5G, Poco X5 5G Specifications, Poco
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
ED Freezes Rs. 5.5 Crore Account Balance in Mobile Gaming Application Fraud
TRAI to Propose Unified KYC System to Check Fraudulent Callers: Chairman PD Vaghela
Poco X5 5G Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Database; Specifications, Launch Timeline Tipped: Details
