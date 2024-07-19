Technology News

Poco M6 5G 64GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Availability

Poco M6 5G was launched in India in December 2023.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 July 2024 12:51 IST
Poco M6 5G 64GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Availability

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco M6 5G seen in Galactic Black and Orion Blue shades

Highlights
  • Poco M6 5G sports a 6.74-inch HD+ screen
  • The smartphone is equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera
  • The Poco M6 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
Advertisement

Poco M6 5G will soon be available in a new 64GB storage option in India. The phone was initially launched in three RAM and storage configurations of 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The upcoming variant is expected to be cheaper than all the existing options. The phone is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. It sports a dual rear camera unit and is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Poco M6 5G 64GB Variant Price in India, Availability

The Poco M6 5G will be available at Rs. 8,999 in India in a new 4GB + 64GB variant starting from July 20 at 12am (midnight) IST via Flipkart. A banner on the e-commerce site confirmed these details. The new configuration of the handset will be offered to customers of select banks with up to Rs. 1,000 discount, according to the Flipkart listing.

poco m6 5g flipkart inline m6

Poco M6 5G new variant Flipkart banner

 

The phone comes in Galactic Black, Orion Blue, and Polaris Green colourways. The existing 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants were launched at Rs. 10,499, Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 13,499, respectively.

Poco M6 5G Specifications, Features

The Poco M6 5G sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 260ppi pixel density, up to 600 nits peak brightness, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate alongside Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phone also ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14.

For optics, the Poco M6 5G has a dual rear camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel AI-backed primary sensor and an unspecified secondary shooter. Meanwhile, the front camera holds a 5-megapixel sensor.

The Poco M6 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. The phone also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. It carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and also has a 3.5mm audio jack.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Poco M6 5G, Poco M6 5G new storage variant, Poco M6 5G price in India, Flipkart, Poco
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale Live Updates: Best Early Deals on Mobiles, Laptops and More Ahead of the Sale

Related Stories

Poco M6 5G 64GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Availability
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CrowdStrike Update Causes Global Outage of Microsoft Services
  2. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale to Bring Discounts on These Popular Devices
  3. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Teased, to Go Official in India Next Month
  4. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Live Updates: Deals on Smartphones, Laptops and More
  5. This Case Can Turn Your Apple Watch Into an iPod With a Scroll Wheel
  6. Google Pixel 9 Pro Design Revealed Ahead of Launch on August 13
  7. HMD Skyline With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, Lumia Design Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. BTC, ETH Log Minor Price Slips Globally, Crypto Rates See Notable Decline in India After WazirX Breach
  2. CrowdStrike Update Causes Global Microsoft Outage, Affecting Services and Bringing ‘Blue Screen of Death’
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Could Ditch Snapdragon for MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset
  4. Poco M6 5G 64GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Availability
  5. OpenAI GPT-4o Mini Launched As the Company’s Most Cost-Effective Small AI Model
  6. iQoo Z9 Pro Reportedly Surfaces on BIS Website, Camera Specifications Leaked via FV-5 Database
  7. Google Offers a First Look at Pixel 9 Pro Fold; Set to Debut in India on August 14 Alongside Pixel 9 Pro
  8. Google Pixel 9 Pro Design Revealed Ahead of Launch on August 13
  9. iQoo Z9 Turbo+ Launch Timeline Leaked, Key Specifications Including MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset Tipped
  10. Airtel Unlimited 5G Data Booster Packs Launched in India: Check Price, Validity
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »