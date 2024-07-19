Poco M6 5G will soon be available in a new 64GB storage option in India. The phone was initially launched in three RAM and storage configurations of 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The upcoming variant is expected to be cheaper than all the existing options. The phone is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. It sports a dual rear camera unit and is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Poco M6 5G 64GB Variant Price in India, Availability

The Poco M6 5G will be available at Rs. 8,999 in India in a new 4GB + 64GB variant starting from July 20 at 12am (midnight) IST via Flipkart. A banner on the e-commerce site confirmed these details. The new configuration of the handset will be offered to customers of select banks with up to Rs. 1,000 discount, according to the Flipkart listing.

Poco M6 5G new variant Flipkart banner

The phone comes in Galactic Black, Orion Blue, and Polaris Green colourways. The existing 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants were launched at Rs. 10,499, Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 13,499, respectively.

Poco M6 5G Specifications, Features

The Poco M6 5G sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 260ppi pixel density, up to 600 nits peak brightness, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate alongside Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phone also ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14.

For optics, the Poco M6 5G has a dual rear camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel AI-backed primary sensor and an unspecified secondary shooter. Meanwhile, the front camera holds a 5-megapixel sensor.

The Poco M6 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. The phone also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. It carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and also has a 3.5mm audio jack.

