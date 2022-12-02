Poco X5 series, which is expected to include the vanilla Poco X5 5G, and Poco X5 Pro 5G, has reportedly been spotted on the Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia's (SIRIM) certification website database. The devices have earlier been spotted on the FCC, BIS, and IMEI databases. The POCO X5 5G could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12 5G arriving with a 6.67-inch AMOLED full-HD+ 120Hz display while running on MIUI 13-based Android 12 OS, as per a report. The Poco X5 5G is being tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, while the Poco X5 5G Pro could feature the Snapdragon 778G+ or the Snapdragon 782G SoC.

A Poco phone with the model number 22111317PG is listed on Malaysia's SIRIM certification database which suggests that the smartphone may debut in the Malaysian market sporting the Poco X5 5G moniker, according to a report by Gizmochina. The device has also previously been spotted on FCC database.

The 5G smartphone has also been approved by India's BIS authority, suggesting that its India launch is imminent. The Indian edition of the smartphone appeared with the model number 22111317PI, suggesting that the Poco X5 5G could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12 5G, which has the model number 22101317C. The SIRIM listing has now reportedly certified the Redmi Note 12 5G with the same model number 22101317C.

Poco X5 5G specifications (expected)

The vanilla 5G device from the Poco X5 series is expected to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is expected run on MIUI 13-based Android 12 OS, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. In terms of camera, the device may house an 8-megapixel front camera and a triple camera rear setup comprising of a 48-megapixel main sensor and dual 2-megapixel depth camera sensors. The device is expected to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging while featuring a side-facing fingerprint scanner for security.

Poco X5 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

Meanwhile, the Poco X5 Pro 5G is expected to feature an LCD display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The Poco X5 Pro 5G model is expected to be driven by either Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G+ or the recently announced Snapdragon 782G SoC. The device is expected to launch in the global market, as well as in India, and China with support for five 5G bands: n5, n7, n38, n41, n77, and n78. The device is expected to pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W of fast charging while running on the newer MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

