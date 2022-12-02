Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco X5 5G, X5 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G Spotted on Certification Websites, May Launch Soon: Report

Poco X5 5G, X5 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G Spotted on Certification Websites, May Launch Soon: Report

Poco X5 5G smartphone has been tipped to arrive in India as a tweaked version of the Redmi Noted 12 5G smartphone.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 2 December 2022 15:22 IST
Poco X5 5G, X5 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G Spotted on Certification Websites, May Launch Soon: Report

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco X5 Pro 5G is expected to launch as the successor to the Poco X4 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Poco X5 5G may feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC
  • Poco X5 5G Pro expected to launch in China, India, and globally
  • It could be powered by a Snapdragon 782G SoC

Poco X5 series, which is expected to include the vanilla Poco X5 5G, and Poco X5 Pro 5G, has reportedly been spotted on the Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia's (SIRIM) certification website database. The devices have earlier been spotted on the FCC, BIS, and IMEI databases. The POCO X5 5G could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12 5G arriving with a 6.67-inch AMOLED full-HD+ 120Hz display while running on MIUI 13-based Android 12 OS, as per a report. The Poco X5 5G is being tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, while the Poco X5 5G Pro could feature the Snapdragon 778G+ or the Snapdragon 782G SoC.

A Poco phone with the model number 22111317PG is listed on Malaysia's SIRIM certification database which suggests that the smartphone may debut in the Malaysian market sporting the Poco X5 5G moniker, according to a report by Gizmochina. The device has also previously been spotted on FCC database.

The 5G smartphone has also been approved by India's BIS authority, suggesting that its India launch is imminent. The Indian edition of the smartphone appeared with the model number 22111317PI, suggesting that the Poco X5 5G could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12 5G, which has the model number 22101317C. The SIRIM listing has now reportedly certified the Redmi Note 12 5G with the same model number 22101317C.

Poco X5 5G specifications (expected)

The vanilla 5G device from the Poco X5 series is expected to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is expected run on MIUI 13-based Android 12 OS, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. In terms of camera, the device may house an 8-megapixel front camera and a triple camera rear setup comprising of a 48-megapixel main sensor and dual 2-megapixel depth camera sensors. The device is expected to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging while featuring a side-facing fingerprint scanner for security.

Poco X5 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

Meanwhile, the Poco X5 Pro 5G is expected to feature an LCD display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The Poco X5 Pro 5G model is expected to be driven by either Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G+ or the recently announced Snapdragon 782G SoC. The device is expected to launch in the global market, as well as in India, and China with support for five 5G bands: n5, n7, n38, n41, n77, and n78. The device is expected to pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W of fast charging while running on the newer MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

Are the gaming-centric Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro worth the price jump? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X5, Poco X5 5G, Poco X5 Pro 5G, Poco, Redmi
WhatsApp Begins Beta Testing Android Tablet Support, iOS Testers Get 'Search by Date' Feature
Stripe Launches ‘Fiat to Crypto’ Service to Assist Web3 Companies Facilitate Payments
Featured video of the day
How To Make Your Songs Sound Better on Apple Music

Related Stories

Poco X5 5G, X5 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G Spotted on Certification Websites, May Launch Soon: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Phones to Get More Android OS Updates Than Google
  2. Elon Musk Suspends Kanye West's Twitter Account Again
  3. The 7 Biggest Web Series in December on Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video
  4. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
  5. Best Phones of 2022: From iPhone 14 Pro to Galaxy Z Flip 4
  6. Google Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Camera Shootout: Don't Make a Mistake
  7. Realme 10 Pro+ Price in India Teased to Be Below Rs. 25,000 Ahead of Launch
  8. iQoo 11 Pro Confirmed to Feature 200W Charging Support Ahead of Launch
  9. MIUI 14 Early Access Program Announced Ahead of December 1 Release Date
  10. Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Update Closed Beta Test Begins: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. The Sandbox Parent Animoca to Debut Metaverse Fund of $2 Billion
  2. Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website, Could Launch as Rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro: Report
  3. YouTube Removed 56 Lakh Videos Globally From Its Platform in Q3 2022
  4. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Sees Optimus Prime Teaming Up With the Animalistic Optimus Primal
  5. Stripe Launches ‘Fiat to Crypto’ Service to Assist Web3 Companies Facilitate Payments
  6. Poco X5 5G, X5 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G Spotted on Certification Websites, May Launch Soon: Report
  7. WhatsApp Begins Beta Testing Android Tablet Support, iOS Testers Get 'Search by Date' Feature
  8. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Announces Season 2 Cast, Currently Filming in the UK
  9. Italy Proposes Bill to Levy 26 Percent Tax on Crypto Profits Exceeding $2,000
  10. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Reveals Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock, Rocket Raccoon Backstory, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.