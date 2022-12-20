Technology News
Redmi Note 12 Pro Series Listed on Flipkart Ahead of Launch; Three Note 12 Pro+ 5G Colour Variants Teased

The Redmi Note 12 series in India includes the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 20 December 2022 14:58 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 12 series is confirmed to launch on January 5 in India
  • Redmi has not yet announced pricing for the series in India
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G features a 200-megapixel primary camera

The Redmi Note 12 Pro series, which includes the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, is set to launch in India on January 5. Now, the smartphones have been listed on Flipkart ahead of release. The Xiaomi-owned sub brand has already confirmed the launch dates for the upcoming Redmi Note 12 Pro series here and has teased several specifications. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is expected to feature a 200-megapixel triple rear camera module.

A microsite for the upcoming Redmi Note 12 Pro series is up on Flipkart. The page mentions the January 5 release date and gives customers option for alerts about the phone's launch. There's no word on how much the phones will cost — the company is expected to announce availability and pricing on the launch date.

The Flipkart listing also showcases the 200-megapixel primary camera on the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. It also confirms that the handset will launch in three colour variants — Arctic White, Iceberg Blue, and Obsidian Black.

It also mentions the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G's 120W fast charging capabilities and the 120Hz AMOLED display. Redmi claims the smartphone can be charged up to 100 percent in 19 minutes. The webpage also states that the handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, meanwhile, is expected to feature a 50-megapixel primary lens as part of a triple rear camera setup, with optical image stabilisation support.

The handset will feature a 120Hz display panel and a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, just like the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. While the smartphone manufacturer has not confirmed any details about the battery and fast charging capabilities of the handset, it claims that Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G users will be able to get a full day's worth of charge in 15 minutes.

The Redmi Note 12 series, which included the vanilla Redmi Note 12 in addition to the Pro models, launched in China on October. Redmi has not yet confirmed if the base model will be launched in India.

Is the Redmi Pad the best budget tablet you can purchase under Rs. 20,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Redmi Note 12 series, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G, Redmi, Xiaomi
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Nokia XR20, Nokia G50 Reportedly Receiving Android 13 Stable Update: All Details
Binance Announces Acquisition of Indonesia’s Tokocrypto Exchange, Expands Asia Presence
