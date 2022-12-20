The Redmi Note 12 Pro series, which includes the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, is set to launch in India on January 5. Now, the smartphones have been listed on Flipkart ahead of release. The Xiaomi-owned sub brand has already confirmed the launch dates for the upcoming Redmi Note 12 Pro series here and has teased several specifications. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is expected to feature a 200-megapixel triple rear camera module.

A microsite for the upcoming Redmi Note 12 Pro series is up on Flipkart. The page mentions the January 5 release date and gives customers option for alerts about the phone's launch. There's no word on how much the phones will cost — the company is expected to announce availability and pricing on the launch date.

The Flipkart listing also showcases the 200-megapixel primary camera on the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. It also confirms that the handset will launch in three colour variants — Arctic White, Iceberg Blue, and Obsidian Black.

It also mentions the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G's 120W fast charging capabilities and the 120Hz AMOLED display. Redmi claims the smartphone can be charged up to 100 percent in 19 minutes. The webpage also states that the handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, meanwhile, is expected to feature a 50-megapixel primary lens as part of a triple rear camera setup, with optical image stabilisation support.

The handset will feature a 120Hz display panel and a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, just like the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. While the smartphone manufacturer has not confirmed any details about the battery and fast charging capabilities of the handset, it claims that Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G users will be able to get a full day's worth of charge in 15 minutes.

The Redmi Note 12 series, which included the vanilla Redmi Note 12 in addition to the Pro models, launched in China on October. Redmi has not yet confirmed if the base model will be launched in India.

