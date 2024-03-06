Technology News
Realme 12 5G comes with a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 March 2024 13:33 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 12 5G series runs Android 14 along with the company's realme UI 5.0 skin

Highlights
  • Realme 12+ 5G offers up to 256GB of onboard storage
  • They have IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance
  • Realme 12+ 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SoC
Realme 12+ 5G and Realme 12 5G were unveiled in India on Wednesday (March 6). The new smartphones run on realme UI 5.0 custom skin and carry triple rear cameras. The Realme 12+ 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, while the vanilla Realme 12 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC under the hood. Both phones are backed by 5,000mAh batteries with SuperVOOC fast charging support. They offer Dynamic RAM technology that adds additional RAM by using unused internal storage.

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G, Realme 12 Pro 5G price in India

The price of Realme 12+ 5G has been set at Rs. 20,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 256GB model that is priced at Rs. 21,999. It is offered in Navigator Beige and Pioneer Green shades.

Meanwhile, the Realme 12 5G is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version and Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It comes in Twilight Purple and Woodland Green colour options. The handsets will go on first sale from 3:00 pm IST on March 6 to March 10. 

Realme is offering the Realme Buds T300 with the Plus model as an introductory offer. Buyers can avail of the Realme Buds Wireless 3 for free while purchasing the Realme 12 5G. 

Realme 12+ 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 12+ 5G runs on Android 14 along with the company's realme UI 5.0 skin. Realme is promising three years of software updates and two years of security updates for the new handset. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. As mentioned, the handset is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SoC, coupled with Arm Mali-G68 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. With the Dynamic RAM feature, available memory can be expanded up to 16GB.

Realme 12+ 5G also gets a Rainwater Smart Touch feature that is touted to improve touch input while using the handset during rain or with wet hands. 

For optics, the Realme 12+ 5G has a triple rear camera system including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Realme 12+ 5G offers up to 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and USB Type-C port. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, and dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res certification.

The company has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Realme 12+ 5G with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging. The fast charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 100 percent in 48 minutes. The handset measures 162.95x74x7.87mm and weighs 190 grams.

Realme 12 5G specifications

Realme 12 5G feature the same SIM and software specifications as the Realme 12+ 5G. The base variant has a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display with 91.40 percent screen-to-body ratio, up to 120Hz refresh rate 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 950nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC, paired with Arm Mali G57 MC2 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM. With DRE dynamic RAM expansion technology, storage space can be converted to additional RAM.

For photos and videos, the Realme 12 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor with 3x in-sensor zoom. The camera unit also includes a 2-megapixel portrait camera and a 2-megapixel sensor. Connectivity options are identical to the Plus model. It also includes stereo speakers and has an IP54 rated build. The handset offers 128GB of onboard storage.

The Realme 12 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support. It measures 165.7x76x7.69mm and weighs 188 grams.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple's iPhone Sales in China Plunge 24 Percent as Huawei's Popularity Surges

