Technology News
loading

Realme 10 Series Indian Variants, Colour Options Tipped: All Details

Realme 10 lineup is said to have three variants in India.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 7 November 2022 19:24 IST
Realme 10 Series Indian Variants, Colour Options Tipped: All Details

Realme 10 4G will come in two colour variants including the Rush Black colour (pictured)

Highlights
  • The Realme 10 series is said to include three handsets
  • Realme 10 Pro may come in two storage options
  • The Pro+ variant said to come in three colour variants

The Realme 10 series Indian variants and colour options have been leaked ahead of the official launch of the handsets. The Realme 10 lineup has been tipped to have three handsets in India, namely the Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro, and Realme 10 Pro+. The Realme 10 4G is said to come in two storage options and two colour variants, which has already been revealed by the Chinese company. Meanwhile, the Realme 10 Pro has also been hinted to come in two storage and colour options, while the Realme 10 Pro+ is said to launch in India in three storage and colour variants.

A recent report by PriceBaba, in collaboration with tipster Mukul Sharma, has suggested the expected storage variants and the colour options of the upcoming Realme 10 series in India. The series has been confirmed to launch in China on November 17. The series is said to include three handsets — the Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro, and the Realme 10 Pro+.

As mentioned earlier, the Realme 10 4G is said to come in two storage options — the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Chinese tech company has already revealed the two colour options for the Realme 10 series — Clash White and Rush Black.

The Realme 10 Pro is said to come in two storage options including one with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and the other with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The handset is tipped to get HyperSpace and Nebula Blue colour options.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Furthermore, the third smartphone in the Realme 10 lineup, the Realme 10 Pro+, is tipped to be offered in three storage options including 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The 10 Pro+ from Realme is said to come in three colour variants — Dark Matter, Hyperspace, and Nebula Blue.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Redmi K60 Series Camera Details Tipped, Could Pack OIS Enabled Cameras
Featured video of the day
How a Smartphone Helped Develop Apps

Related Stories

Realme 10 Series Indian Variants, Colour Options Tipped: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition Expanded to All in India: Check Price
  2. Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro Leaked Renders Show Full Design: See Here
  3. Realme 10 Series Launch Date Confirmed, Ultra Specifications Tipped: Details
  4. The 27 Biggest Movies and TV Series on Amazon Prime Video in November
  5. Redmi K60 Series Camera Specifications Tipped: All Details
  6. Qualcomm's Snapdragon Chipsets Confirmed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 10 Series Indian Variants, Colour Options Tipped: All Details
  2. Redmi K60 Series Camera Details Tipped, Could Pack OIS Enabled Cameras
  3. Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro Leaked Renders Show Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Camera Setup, More
  4. Airbnb, Rivals to Share Bookings Data With Authorities Under Proposed EU Rules, European Commission Says
  5. Twitter's 'Massive' Revenue Drop Adds to Firm's Heavy Debt Burden After Elon Musk Takeover
  6. Santander UK Limits Crypto Transfers to Exchanges in Bid to Safeguard Customers
  7. Prime Video November 2022: Breathe Into the Shadows Season 2, Ponniyin Selvan I, and More
  8. Elon Musk's $56 Billion Tesla Pay Goes to Trial Ahead of Plans to Overhaul Twitter
  9. Google, Piramal Foundation to Help 6 Lakh Indian Children Learn to Read
  10. ISRO Operational Activities Set to Be Moved to NSIL, to Focus on Research and Development, Chairman Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.