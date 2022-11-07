The Realme 10 series Indian variants and colour options have been leaked ahead of the official launch of the handsets. The Realme 10 lineup has been tipped to have three handsets in India, namely the Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro, and Realme 10 Pro+. The Realme 10 4G is said to come in two storage options and two colour variants, which has already been revealed by the Chinese company. Meanwhile, the Realme 10 Pro has also been hinted to come in two storage and colour options, while the Realme 10 Pro+ is said to launch in India in three storage and colour variants.

A recent report by PriceBaba, in collaboration with tipster Mukul Sharma, has suggested the expected storage variants and the colour options of the upcoming Realme 10 series in India. The series has been confirmed to launch in China on November 17. The series is said to include three handsets — the Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro, and the Realme 10 Pro+.

As mentioned earlier, the Realme 10 4G is said to come in two storage options — the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Chinese tech company has already revealed the two colour options for the Realme 10 series — Clash White and Rush Black.

The Realme 10 Pro is said to come in two storage options including one with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and the other with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The handset is tipped to get HyperSpace and Nebula Blue colour options.

Furthermore, the third smartphone in the Realme 10 lineup, the Realme 10 Pro+, is tipped to be offered in three storage options including 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The 10 Pro+ from Realme is said to come in three colour variants — Dark Matter, Hyperspace, and Nebula Blue.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.