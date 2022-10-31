Technology News
Realme 10 4G Set to Launch on November 9, Specifications, Configuration Options Revealed

Realme 10 4G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 31 October 2022 18:11 IST
Realme 10 4G Set to Launch on November 9, Specifications, Configuration Options Revealed

Photo Credit: Realme

The Realme 10 4G features a 16-megapixel front-facing camera

Highlights
  • Realme 10 4G gets a full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support
  • The Realme 10 4G runs on Android 12 with the Realme UI 3.0 skin on top

Realme 10 4G is set to launch in Indonesia on November 9 during a scheduled live event. Realme has also confirmed the specifications and configuration options of this smartphone. It gets a Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch cutout on the top left corner. It is also powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The Shenzhen company has confirmed that the Realme 10 series will arrive in the global markets in November. These smartphones could soon also debut in India.

Realme announced on Monday that it will launch the Realme 10 4G in Indonesia during a livestream, which is scheduled to begin at 1pm local time/ 11:30am IST. The smartphone has also been listed on the Realme Indonesia store where it comes in 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations. It will be available in Clash Black and Rust White colours.

The company has kept the pricing information of this smartphone under wraps for now. A recent report suggested that it could be priced between Rs. 17,000 and Rs. 19,000 in India.

Realme 10 4G specifications, features

The Realme 10 4G runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out-of-the-box. It features a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity G99 SoC. It features up to 8GB of onboard RAM and up to 8GB of Dynamic RAM.

For optics, this Realme smartphone gets a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. It also sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The Realme 10 4G is equipped with UtraBoom speakers that can support Hi-Res audio quality. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 21 hours of uninterrupted video streaming experience. Furthermore, this smartphone comes with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme 10 4G

Realme 10 4G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Processor MediaTek Helio G99
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1800x2400 pixels
Further reading: Realme 10 4G, Realme 10 4G specifications, Realme 10 4G launch, Realme
