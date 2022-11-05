Technology News
loading

Realme 10 4G Teased in Rush Black Colour Ahead of Imminent Launch

Realme 10 4G is set to launch on November 9.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 5 November 2022 18:27 IST
Realme 10 4G Teased in Rush Black Colour Ahead of Imminent Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Realme

The Realme 10 4G features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Realme 10 4G runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging
  • The Realme 10 4G gets a full-HD+ Super AMOLED display

Realme 10 4G was recently revealed to come in Clash White colour. The company has now shared a new detail, announcing that this smartphone will also arrive in Rush Black colour. The posted teaser image once again offers a glimpse at the rear panel of the handset which sports a dual camera setup. Realme has confirmed that this handset will debut on November 9. The Shenzhen company has also confirmed that this smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity G99 SoC and features a Super AMOLED display.

Realme tweeted on Friday revealing the Realme 10 4G in Clash Black colour. The image also suggests that this smartphone will sport the power button and volume rockers on the right side. It also showcases the dual-rear camera setup with LED flash.

The company has confirmed that this smartphone will be launched on November 9. The smartphone has also been listed on the Realme Indonesia site ahead of launch. This listing has revealed the complete specifications of this upcoming handset.

Realme 10 4G specifications

The Realme 10 4G sports a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display gets a hole-punch slot in the top left corner for housing the selfie camera. As previously mentioned, this Realme smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity G99 SoC. It gets 8GB of onboard RAM and up to 8GB of Dynamic RAM.

It features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front camera. The Realme 10 4G runs on Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. It is also equipped with UtraBoom speakers with Hi-Res audio quality support. The smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Its battery can last for up to 21 hours of video streaming, the company claims.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 10 4G

Realme 10 4G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Processor MediaTek Helio G99
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1800x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 10 4G, Realme 10 4G specifications, Realme, Realme 10 series
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Why Elon Musk’s First Week as Twitter Owner Has Users Flocking Elsewhere
Featured video of the day
New Features Coming to WhatsApp: All You Need to Know
Advertisement

Related Stories

Realme 10 4G Teased in Rush Black Colour Ahead of Imminent Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Twitter India Fires Majority Employees From Across Teams Under Mass Layoffs
  2. iPhone 14 Price in India Discounted to as Low as Rs. 72,999: Report
  3. The 47 Biggest Movies and TV Series on Disney+ Hotstar in November
  4. How Dunzo Achieved 40x Growth in India in Two Years
  5. JioMeet: Everything You Need to Get Started
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 10 4G Teased in Rush Black Colour Ahead of Imminent Launch
  2. Amazon Seller Cloudtail India Fined Rs. 1 Lakh by CCPA for Selling Cookers in Violation of BIS Standards
  3. India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Match: How to Watch IND vs ZIM Live Stream
  4. Apple Said to Expand Live TV Advertising Around Major League Soccer Deal
  5. iQoo 11, iQoo 11 Pro Battery, Fast Charging Details Tipped Again: Report
  6. Vivo X90 Pro+ Supposedly Gets 3C Certification With 80W Fast Charging Support
  7. Elon Musk Says Laid Off Employees Were Offered 3 Months of Severance
  8. NASA Rolls Out SLS Rocket to Launch Pad in Florida 10 Days Before Artemis I Launch
  9. Elon Musk's Twitter Faces Lawsuit for Mass Layoffs: Here's All You Need to Know About WARN Act
  10. Elon Musk Fires Twitter’s Ethical AI Team, Sacked Employees Confirm Layoffs Through Tweets
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.