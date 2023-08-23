Technology News
Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Debut in India: All Details

Realme 11 5G flaunts a 108-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 August 2023 13:17 IST
Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Debut in India: All Details

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 11 5G features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung AMOLED display

Highlights
  • The vanilla model supports 67W SuperVOOC charging
  • Realme has packed up to 256GB of onboard storage on the Realme 11 5G
  • Both models run on Android 13 with realme UI 4.0 on top

Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G were launched in India on Wednesday, August 23. The new smartphones were launched alongside the Realme Buds Air 5 and Realme Buds Air 5 Pro truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones at a launch event. Both Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G run on MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and boast a 120Hz refresh rate display. The vanilla Realme 11 5G flaunts a dual rear camera unit, led by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The Realme 11X 5G, in contrast, has a 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G price in India, availability

Price of Realme 11 5G starts at Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs. 19,999. It comes in Glory Gold and Glory Black colour options and will go on sale starting August 29.

The Realme 11X 5G, on the other hand, has a starting price tag of Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 15,999. It is offered in Midnight Black and Purple Dawn colour options and will be available from August 30.

Both smartphones will go on sale through Flipkart, Realme.com, and leading retail stores. As an introductory offer, Flipkart is offering an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 for purchases made through SBI and HDFC credit cards.

Realme 11 5G specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Realme 11 5G runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 and features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It has a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC under the hood, paired with 8GB of RAM. The handset comes with a Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) feature that utilises free storage as virtual memory. With this functionality, available memory can be expanded up to 16GB.

Realme 11 5G flaunts a dual camera unit on the back, comprising a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM6 camera with an f/1.75 aperture along with a 2-megapixel secondary camera. For selfies and video chats, it has a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.45 aperture.

Realme has packed up to 256GB of onboard storage on the Realme 11 5G. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card slot. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. Connectivity options include dual SIM/dual standby 5G connectivity, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The Realme 11 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 67W SuperVOOC charging. This fast charging technology is claimed to charge the battery from zero to 50 percent in just 17 minutes.

Realme 11X 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 11X 5G also runs Android 13 with realme UI 4.0 on top and features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display has a 91.40 percent screen-to-body ratio and is rated to deliver 550 nits of peak brightness. It runs on an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, along with up to 16GB of RAM. With the Dynamic RAM functionality, available memory can be expanded up to 16GB.

For optics, there is a dual rear camera setup on the Realme 11X 5G, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, along with a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. For selfies and video chats, the handset carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.05 lens.

The Realme 11X 5G comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Realme has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the new Realme 11X 5G with support for 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. It measures 165.7x76x7.89mm and weighs 190 grams.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme 11X 5G

Realme 11X 5G

Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Debut in India: All Details
