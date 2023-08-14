Technology News
iPhone SE 4 Leak Hints at iPhone 14-Like Design With Face ID, USB Type-C, and Action Button

iPhone SE 4 is tipped to feature a single rear camera, just like its predecessor.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 August 2023 14:24 IST
iPhone SE 4 Leak Hints at iPhone 14-Like Design With Face ID, USB Type-C, and Action Button

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone SE 4 is tipped to sport an iPhone 14-like design, but it might not feature two rear cameras

Highlights
  • iPhone SE 4 could finally drop support for Touch ID
  • The handset is also tipped to feature a USB Type-C port
  • The iPhone SE 4 is said to feature a new 'Action' button

iPhone SE 4 — the fourth-generation smartphone tipped to succeed the iPhone SE (2022) — will be equipped with a USB Type-C port, according to a tipster. The Cupertino company is expected to switch the Lightning port on the purported iPhone 15 series of smartphones next month, and upcoming models are also likely to feature support for the modern USB connector. Meanwhile, the iPhone SE 4 is also tipped to feature support for Face ID and could be equipped with an Action button that is expected to make its debut on the iPhone 15 Pro this year.

According to tipster Unknownz21 (@URedditor on X) the iPhone SE 4 will look similar to the iPhone 14, which was launched last year. This suggests that the rumoured handset will be the first in the SE series of smartphones to feature Apple's notch-based display. However, the leaker claims that just like its predecessor and every other SE model launched by the company, the fourth-generation smartphone from Apple will be equipped with a single rear camera.

Apple has previously confirmed that it will switch future iPhone models to utilise a USB Type-C port instead of the company's proprietary Lightning port. The firm is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series of smartphones — comprising the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max — at an event on September 12. The tipster claims that the iPhone SE 4 will also feature a USB Type-C port, which will make it the first SE-series smartphone with the modern USB port.

Previous reports suggested that the iPhone SE 4 would be equipped with a Touch ID sensor, but Unknownz21 claims that the purported handset will feature support for Face ID. The first- and second-generation iPhone SE models featured a fingerprint sensor located on the front, which also doubled as a home button. However, it seems like Apple might equip the phone with facial recognition for biometric authentication.

The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to debut with an "Action" button — similar to the one that was introduced on the Apple Watch Ultra last year — with the ability to program it to perform certain tasks or launch certain shortcuts, applications and accessibility features. According to the tipster, the iPhone SE 4 could also feature this Action button, which is expected to replace the iconic mute switch found on existing iPhone models.

