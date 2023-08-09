Technology News

Realme 11 5G India Launch Confirmed; RAM and Storage Configurations Tipped

Realme 11 5G was unveiled in China with a starting price tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,000).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 August 2023 11:01 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 11 5G's global variant is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC

Highlights
  • Realme launched the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ in India in June
  • It is said to be offered in Glory Gold and Glory Black colour options
  • Realme 11 5G has a dual rear camera unit

Realme on Tuesday (August 9) teased the arrival of Realme 11 5G in India without confirming the moniker and launch date. Additionally, the RAM and storage configurations of the handset have been leaked online. It is said to be available in two storage options in the country. The Realme 11 5G, powered by Dimensity 6020 5G SoC, was launched in China in May this year alongside the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G. The company brought the Realme 11 Pro models to India two months ago. The Realme 11 5G debuted in select global markets in July with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset under the hood.

Through a teaser post on Twitter, Realme announced the launch of a new handset in the country. The tweet carries the tagline ‘Double Leap revolution'. The poster image shows the handset with a huge circular camera module. Although the company has not confirmed the moniker and launch date yet, it is largely speculated that the Realme 11 5G will break cover soon.

Separately, a report by 91Mobiles has leaked the RAM and storage configuration of the Indian variant of Realme 11 5G. The report suggests that the smartphone would be offered in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage options. It is said to come in Glory Gold and Glory Black colour options.

Realme 11 5G was unveiled in China with a starting price tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the 8GB + 256GB storage model. Later, it debuted in Thailand for NTD 8,990 (roughly Rs. 23,400) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.

Meanwhile, the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ were launched in India in the first week of June, but Realme didn't bring the vanilla model to the country.

Realme 11 5G specifications

The Chinese variant of Realme 11 5G sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung AMOLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core 7nm based MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G SoC coupled with a Mali-G57 GPU and 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. In contrast, the global variant is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset under the hood.

Realme 11 5G has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B40 sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging

