Realme 11, Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G were unveiled in China on Wednesday, May 10. The new flagship smartphones run on realme UI 4.0 custom skin with top-end MediaTek SoCs and carry 5,000mAh batteries. The vanilla Realme 11 and Realme 11 Pro have dual rear cameras, while the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G flaunts a 200-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The Realme 11, being the most affordable option in the new lineup, is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G SoC. The top-end Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G have a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC under the hood.

Realme 11, Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G price, availability

Realme 11 price in China has been set at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the 8GB + 256GB storage configuration and CNY 1,799 for the 12GB + 256GB (roughly Rs. 18,000) variant. It is currently up for pre-booking in Summer Orange and Star Trail Black (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Meanwhile, the Realme 11 Pro is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage model, and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The top-of-the-line model with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage has a price tag of CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,000).

Finally, the Realme 11 Pro+ carries a price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the 12GB + 512GB variant. The top-of-the-line model with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage costs CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,000).

Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ are offered in the City ​​of Rising Sun, City of Green Fields and Starry Night Black (translated from Chinese) shades. The Pro models will be available for purchase in Realme's home market starting May 15. The vanilla Realme 11, on the other hand, will go on sale from June 1.

Realme 11 specifications

The dual-SIM Realme 11 runs Android 13 along with the company's Realme UI 4.0 skin. The smartphone sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung AMOLED display with a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and up to 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a touch sampling rate of 180Hz and 430 nits of peak brightness. It comes with TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification as well. As mentioned, the handset is powered by an octa-core 7nm based MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G SoC coupled with a Mali-G57 GPU and 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, Realme has packed a dual rear camera unit on the new Realme 11. It includes a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B40 sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.40 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front with an f/2.05 aperture.

The Realme 11 offers 256GB of UFS2.2 storage that supports expansion via a microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Beidou, Galileo, Glonass, GPS/AGPS, QZSS and a 3.5mm audio jack. It sports an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. Other sensors onboard include an accelerometer, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, distance sensor, and gyroscope.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. The fast-charging technology is claimed to be capable of charging the battery up to 50 percent in as little as 29 minutes. The handset measures around 7.98mm in thickness and weighs around 183 grams.

Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro+ specifications

The Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ smartphones feature the same SIM and software specifications as the vanilla Realme 11. They sport 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) curved displays with a 360Hz touch sampling rate, 93:65 percent screen-to-body ratio and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The screens have TÜV Rheinland flicker-free certifications as well.

Both Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ are powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, alongside a Mali-G68 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM. They are equipped with a Dynamic RAM expansion feature to expand the RAM to up to 20GB by utilising unused or free storage as virtual memory.

The Realme 11 Pro sports a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 100-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it sports a 16-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.45 aperture.

The company has highlighted the camera features of the Realme 11 Pro+ which has a triple rear camera unit led by a 200-megapixel Samsung HP3 sensor with support for "Super OIS" and an f/1.69 aperture. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. It includes a 32-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.45 aperture.

The Realme 11 Pro is equipped with up to 512GB of onboard storage, while the Realme 11 Pro+ features up to 1TB of onboard storage. Connectivity options and sensors are identical to the vanilla model. Both the Pro models feature an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. They include dual linear speakers with Hi-Res audio support and dual microphones with noise reduction.

The new Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ smartphones are backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The former supports 67W fast charging with the bundled charger, while the Realme 11 Pro+ has 100W charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.