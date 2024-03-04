Technology News
  Realme 12 5G Teased With a Dynamic Button Ahead of India Launch; May Work Like Apple's Action Button

Realme 12 5G Teased With a Dynamic Button Ahead of India Launch; May Work Like Apple's Action Button

Realme 12 5G is confirmed to launch alongside the Realme 12+ 5G in India on March 6.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 March 2024 14:47 IST
Realme 12 5G Teased With a Dynamic Button Ahead of India Launch; May Work Like Apple's Action Button

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 12 5G teased in a purple colour option

Highlights
  • The Dynamic button seems to double as fingerprint scanner
  • Realme 12 5G will get a dual rear camera setup
  • The phone will get a 108-megapixel primary rear camera
Realme 12 5G is set to launch in India on March 6. It will be introduced in the country alongside the Realme 12+ 5G model, which was unveiled in select markets recently. The company opened pre-orders for both handsets last week. Realme has also revealed some key features of the models ahead of their India launch. The design, camera, and colour options of the Realme 12 5G have been confirmed. Now, it is also teasing that the phones will get a Dynamic Button.

Realme has teased the Realme 12 5G with a Dynamic Button, which is expected to serve a similar purpose as Apple's Action Button. The teaser suggests that the button can be used to access several custom actions to control certain features like the camera shutter, flashlight, silent mode, aeroplane mode, do not disturb (DND) mode, and more. This resembles the function of Apple's Action button that allows users to customise different actions to open camera, focus modes, flashlight, etc. The company did not reveal any details about the button, which is seen below the volume rocker on the right edge.realme 12 5g dynamic button inline realme125g

The company had previously confirmed that the Realme 12 5G will carry a 108-megapixel primary sensor with 3x in-sensor zoom. It has also been teased in a purple colour option. The design revealed in the teasers shows a large circular rear camera module that is similar to the design of the other Realme 12 series models, i.e. the Realme 12+ 5G, Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G.

Realme 12 5G will launch alongside the Realme 12+ 5G in India. The Plus variant of the handset is expected to be similar to the global counterpart. The company has confirmed that the Indian version will come with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 OIS-supported main camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED display with rainwater smart touch technology, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Updates of the Indian variant of the Realme 12+ 5G on the official landing page, as well as the Flipkart microsite, confirm further that the phone will come with a 3D VC cooling system. It is also confirmed to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. The phone has also been confirmed to be available in India in beige and green colour options.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Realme 12 5G, Realme 12 5G India launch, Realme 12 5G specifications, Realme 12 5G series, Realme 12 Plus 5G, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple to Reportedly Announce New Devices Soon; New iPad Pro, iPad Air, MacBook Air Models Tipped
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Maintains Value Above $63,000 Over the Weekend, Loss Strikes SOL, USDT

Realme 12 5G Teased With a Dynamic Button Ahead of India Launch; May Work Like Apple's Action Button
