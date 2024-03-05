Realme is gearing up to introduce its next-generation number series in India. The company has also confirmed that it will launch Realme 12+ 5G and Realme 12 5G in the country on March 6. Interestingly, the Realme 12+ 5G has been launched in other markets, so we know what's coming in the Indian unit. On the other hand, the Realme 12 5G is also turning out to be an interesting device if we go by the recent teasers and leaks. If you're still uncertain about the features of the upcoming Realme phones, you've landed on the right page. This article will delve into all the details surrounding the latest Realme 12 5G series. So, let's begin.

Realme 12+ 5G, 12 5G India Launch Details

Realme 12+ 5G and Realme 12 5G will be launched in India on March 6. The company will hold an online event to unveil both products. The launch event will kickstart at 12 pm IST, and one can watch the live stream on the company's official website and get the latest updates from the brand's social media channels.

Realme 12+ 5G, 12 5G Expected Price in India and Sale Date

The Realme 12+ 5G price in India is reported to start at Rs 22,999. The smartphone is also expected to be available in different memory configurations. On the other hand, the Realme 12 5G is said to be priced at Rs 18,999 for the base variant. One might also expect other options to be available. However, details about those will only be revealed once the prices are revealed.

A microsite has been made live on Flipkart, meaning the handset will be available for purchase from the platform. The company is also taking pre-orders for the devices under which customers can get up to Rs 3,000 worth of benefits. The Early Access sale will kickstart on March 5 at 11:59 pm IST.

Realme 12+ 5G, 12 5G Expected Features and Specifications

Realme has recently unveiled the design and essential details regarding the Realme 12 5G series smartphones. Furthermore, various leaks and rumours have surfaced, shedding light on the devices' key features and specifications. Here's a roundup of everything disclosed thus far:

Design

Realme 12+ 5G and Realme 12 5G will offer a new design language. The rear panel will have a big camera module that resembles a watch and a vegan leather finish. Design-wise, both the phones look slightly identical regarding the rear panel, though the pattern is somewhat different. Both models on the front feature a punch-hole cutout at the centre. The Realme 12+ 5G is expected to be available in Navigator Beige and Pioneer Green colour options. On the other hand, the Realme 12 5G might come in Twilight Purple and Woodland Green colour options.

Display

The Realme 12+ 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 2,400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The display also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 2,000 nits peak brightness level. The Realme 12 5G display specs are still under wraps, but one might expect it to have display features similar to the Plus variant.

Performance and OS

Realme has already confirmed that the Realme 12+ 5G will be powered by the much-popular MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor. The phone might be available with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Interestingly, the handset will also have a 3D VC cooling system to help the thermals. The Realme 12 5G will also feature a 5G chipset, though the chipset name is still unknown. Both models are expected to run on the Android 14 operating system.

Cameras

The Realme 12+ 5G features a triple-camera setup on the rear panel. The phone will feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, the device might feature a 16-megapixel AI-baked sensor.

The Realme 12 5G is also teased to offer triple rear cameras. The company has revealed that the phone will feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor with 3x in-sensor zoom, cinematic portrait algorithm, and NightEye Engine. That being said, there is no official information about the other camera specs of the device, but we might get to see accurate information during the launch event.

Battery and Other Details

Both models are expected to be packed with a 5,000mAh battery. The Realme 12+ 5G is confirmed to feature a 67W fast charging support, though the charging speed of Realme 12 5G is still not unknown at the moment. In addition, the handsets may include Dolby Atmos, 5G support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, and other connectivity options typically found in this price segment.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.