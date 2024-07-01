Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 13 Pro 5G Series With Professional AI Camera to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased

Realme 13 Pro 5G Series With Professional AI Camera to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased

Realme 13 Pro series may include two variants - base and plus.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 July 2024 12:41 IST
Realme 13 Pro 5G Series With Professional AI Camera to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 13 Pro 5G series will succeed the Realme 12 Pro lineup

Highlights
  • Realme 13 Pro 5G series phones will feature a circular rear camera unit
  • The handsets will feature AI-backed cameras
  • The Realme 13 Pro 5G series are claimed to get industry-first features
Advertisement

Realme 13 Pro 5G series will soon be unveiled in India. The company has confirmed the launch of the lineup in the country. It has also teased the design of one of the upcoming handsets. However, Realme has not yet announced a launch timeline or revealed any key specifications of the series. The series is expected to succeed the Realme 12 Pro lineup, which was introduced in India in January this year.

Realme 13 Pro 5G series launch

The Realme 13 Pro 5G series is confirmed to launch in India soon, the company said in a press release. An exact timeline for the launch is yet to be revealed. A live microsite of the lineup is live on Flipkart, confirming the availability of the upcoming handsets.

Realme did not confirm what phones will be part of the new series. The upcoming series may also feature a Realme 13 Pro 5G and a Realme 13 Pro+ 5G model, succeeding the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G and Realme 12 Pro 5G.

Realme 13 Pro 5G series design (expected)

The design of one of the Realme 13 Pro 5G series phones has been teased in a banner on the microsite. The silhouette of the rear panel holds a large circular camera module. The word "hyperimage" is embossed on the camera island which is seen in a golden shade. The ridges on the right edge show the placement of the power button and volume rockers. 

Realme 13 Pro specifications (expected)

The Realme 13 Pro 5G series handsets have been teased to feature AI-backed cameras and are also claimed to be equipped with several industry-first features. It is touted to be the company's "first professional AI camera" phone. However, no details about the camera have yet been revealed.

An older leak suggested that the Realme 13 Pro 5G is likely to launch in four RAM and storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. The leak added that the phone may be offered in monet gold, monet purple, and sky green shades. The last colourway could be limited to the 12GB RAM variants. We can expect to learn more about the Realme 13 Pro series in the coming few days.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 12 Pro+ 5G

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design with IP65 certification
  • Feature-packed software experience
  • Good primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good battery life with relatively fast charging
  • Bad
  • Plenty of bloatware and double-apps
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • No dedicated macro camera or mode
Read detailed Realme 12 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Realme 12 Pro 5G

Realme 12 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent design
  • Good display
  • Battery life and fast charging
  • Cameras perform well in daylight
  • Bad
  • Lowlight camera performance
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Realme 12 Pro 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme 13 Pro 5G series, Realme 13 Pro 5G series launch, Realme 12 Pro 5G, Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo Y18t, Vivo Y18i Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website; Launch Could Be Imminent
TRAI Enforces New Porting Guidelines From July 1 to Curb Fraudulent SIM Replacements
Realme 13 Pro 5G Series With Professional AI Camera to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Civi Review: Homecoming
  2. iPhone 16 Lineup to Get New Battery That Could Last Longer: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPUs Debut in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy Ring May Allow Users to Measure Temperature via Skin
  5. Realme 13 ProÂ 5G Series India Launch Confirmed
  6. TRAI's New Guidelines for SIM Swap After Porting Come Into Effect Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Surges Amid EU's MiCA Law Rollout; Altcoins Also See Profits Due to Market Optimism
  2. Realme 13 Pro 5G Series With Professional AI Camera to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased
  3. TRAI Enforces New Porting Guidelines From July 1 to Curb Fraudulent SIM Replacements
  4. Apple Vision Pro Will Reportedly Get Apple Intelligence Capabilities, But Not This Year
  5. Vivo Y18t, Vivo Y18i Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website; Launch Could Be Imminent
  6. Samsung Galaxy Ring Tipped to Bring Skin Temperature Measurement, Other Health Features
  7. iPhone 16 Series Said to Get Batteries With Stainless Steel Case That Could Last Longer
  8. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPUs Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple Reportedly Exploring New Technology to Simplify iPhone Battery Replacement Process
  10. Infinix Note 40S 4G Specifications, Design Confirmed via Company's Website Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »