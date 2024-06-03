Technology News
Realme 13 Pro Colours, RAM, Storage Options Tipped; Could Get Up to 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage

Realme 13 Pro will be reportedly offered in four RAM and storage options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 June 2024 18:03 IST
Realme 13 Pro Colours, RAM, Storage Options Tipped; Could Get Up to 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 12 Pro 5G has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display

Highlights
  • Realme 13 Pro is said to be associated with model number RMX3990
  • It could be launched in June in India
  • Realme 13 Pro 5G is expected to offer upgrades over the Realme 12 Pro 5G
Realme 13 Pro is expected to go official this month alongside the Realme 13 Pro+. While Realme has remained tight-lipped about the arrival of new models in its numbered series, the colourways and RAM and storage configurations of the Realme 13 Pro 5G have leaked online. It is tipped to come with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. It could be offered in three colour options. The Realme 13 Pro 5G is expected to offer upgrades over the Realme 12 Pro 5G.

Realme 13 Pro RAM, storage, colourways (expected)

A report by 91Mobiles citing industry sources claims that the Realme 13 Pro will be offered in four RAM and storage variants — 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. It is tipped to come in monet gold, monet purple, and sky green colours. The sky green finish could be limited to the 12GB RAM variants.

The Realme 13 Pro is said to be associated with model number RMX3990. It could debut as a successor of Realme 12 Pro 5G, which went official in India earlier in January with a price tag of Rs. 25,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 26,999.

Realme 12 Pro 5G specifications

On the specifications front, the Realme 12 Pro 5G has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, paired with Adreno GPU and 8GB of RAM. The onboard RAM can be expanded up to 16GB using unused storage. It has a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 882 camera with OIS and a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

The Realme 12 Pro 5G features up to 256GB of onboard storage. It has an IP65-certified build and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging.

Realme 12 Pro 5G

Realme 12 Pro 5G

Further reading: Realme 13 Pro, Realme 13 Pro Plus, Realme 13 Pro Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi 13 4G With MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme 13 Pro Colours, RAM, Storage Options Tipped; Could Get Up to 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage
