Realme 13 Pro 5G series is confirmed to launch in India later this month. The lineup will include the Realme 13 Pro 5G and the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G, which are expected to arrive as the successors to the Realme 12 Pro 5G and the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G, respectively. Previously, the company had teased the designs of the upcoming handsets and confirmed a few key camera details. Now, it has announced the launch date of the phones in the country and revealed their colour options.

Realme 13 Pro 5G Series India Launch Date, Colour Options

Realme 13 Pro 5G series India launch date has been set for July 30 at 12pm (noon), the company confirmed on its website. The official microsite of the lineup shows that the design of both the Realme 13 Pro 5G and the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G will be similar to their preceding models. Apart from a vegan leather finish, the upcoming handsets are teased to come with patterned glass back covers.

The rear camera units of the Realme 13 Pro 5G series handsets are placed with a centre-aligned, circular module located at the top of the panel. It is framed with a golden border. The right edges of the smartphones are shown to feature the power button and volume rockers.

Realme 13 Pro 5G series models seen in Monet Gold and Monet Purple shades

Photo Credit: Realme

The Realme 13 Pro 5G is listed to arrive in Monet Gold and Monet Purple colour options, while the higher-end Realme 13 Pro+ 5G is seen in a single colourway — Monet Gold. The company confirmed in a press note that the phones will also be available in the country in an Emerald Green colourway, which will have a vegan leather finish.

Realme 13 Pro 5G Series Specifications (Expected)

The Realme 13 Pro 5G series phones are confirmed to get a HYPERIMAGE+ camera system, which is a three-layer AI imaging technology, with support for both on-device and cloud-based AI imaging. Both handsets are also said to come with TÜV Rheinland High-Resolution Camera Certification.

The company has also revealed that the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G is set to sport a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYT-701 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope shooter with up to 3x optical zoom.