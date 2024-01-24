Technology News

Realme Note 50 With Unisoc T612 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme Note 50 has a dual rear camera setup led by a 13-megapixel primary shooter.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 January 2024 13:19 IST
Realme Note 50 With Unisoc T612 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: ​​​​​​​Realme

Realme Note 50 is offered in Midnight Black and Sky Blue colour options

Highlights
  • Realme Note 50 runs on Android 13-based Realme UI T Edition
  • The screen has a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie shooter
  • Realme Note 50 has a 5-megapixel camera on the front
Realme Note 50 was launched in the Philippines on Wednesday as the first Note-branded smartphone by Realme. The latest budget offering features a 6.74-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC. The Realme Note 50 shares several features with last year's Realme C51. It is equipped with a dual rear camera unit led by a 13-megapixel primary sensor and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme Note 50 price

The Realme Note 50 is priced at PHP 3,599 (roughly Rs. 6,000) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. It is available in Midnight Black and Sky Blue colour options. The handset is currently up for sale in the Philippines via Shopee and Realme's authorised dealers in the country. Details about its availability and pricing in other markets have not been announced.

Realme's Vice President Qi Chase earlier confirmed that Vietnam, Thailand, Italy, Bangladesh, and Myanmar will see the debut of the new Note smartphone beyond the Philippines. Two more Realme Note devices are set to launch later this year. The new lineup might not make its way to the Indian market.

Realme Note 50 specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Realme Note 50 runs on Android 13-based Realme UI T Edition and features a 6.7-inch HD+ (720x1,600) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 560nits of peak brightness. The screen has a pixel density of 260ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.30 percent. It has a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie shooter. The phone is powered by a Unisoc T612 chip paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Realme Note 50 has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 13-megapixel primary shooter and a secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5-megapixel camera on the front. The handset features IP54 dust and water resistance. Connectivity options on the new Note series phone include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. It gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Realme has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Realme Note 50 with support for 10W charging. Its dimensions are 167.7x76.67x7.99mm and it weighs 186 grams. The Realme Note 50 seems like a rebranded version of the Realme C51.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme Note 50

Realme Note 50

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Unisoc T612
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android Android 13
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Further reading: ​​​​​​​Realme Note 50, ​​​​​​​Realme Note 50 Price, ​​​​​​​Realme Note 50 Specifications, ​​​​​​​Realme Note 50 Series, ​​​​​​​Realme
