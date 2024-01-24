Realme Note 50 was launched in the Philippines on Wednesday as the first Note-branded smartphone by Realme. The latest budget offering features a 6.74-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC. The Realme Note 50 shares several features with last year's Realme C51. It is equipped with a dual rear camera unit led by a 13-megapixel primary sensor and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme Note 50 price

The Realme Note 50 is priced at PHP 3,599 (roughly Rs. 6,000) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. It is available in Midnight Black and Sky Blue colour options. The handset is currently up for sale in the Philippines via Shopee and Realme's authorised dealers in the country. Details about its availability and pricing in other markets have not been announced.

Realme's Vice President Qi Chase earlier confirmed that Vietnam, Thailand, Italy, Bangladesh, and Myanmar will see the debut of the new Note smartphone beyond the Philippines. Two more Realme Note devices are set to launch later this year. The new lineup might not make its way to the Indian market.

Realme Note 50 specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Realme Note 50 runs on Android 13-based Realme UI T Edition and features a 6.7-inch HD+ (720x1,600) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 560nits of peak brightness. The screen has a pixel density of 260ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.30 percent. It has a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie shooter. The phone is powered by a Unisoc T612 chip paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Realme Note 50 has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 13-megapixel primary shooter and a secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5-megapixel camera on the front. The handset features IP54 dust and water resistance. Connectivity options on the new Note series phone include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. It gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Realme has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Realme Note 50 with support for 10W charging. Its dimensions are 167.7x76.67x7.99mm and it weighs 186 grams. The Realme Note 50 seems like a rebranded version of the Realme C51.

