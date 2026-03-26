Realme 16 5G will launch in India next month, the company announced on Thursday. The smartphone maker will launch its next midrange smartphone in the first week of April. It was previously introduced in select global markets in January with a Dimensity 6400 Turbo chip, and a 7,000mAh battery. The Realme 16 5G is also equipped with a horizontally aligned rear camera module that houses a 50-megapixel rear camera with a circular LED flash as well as a small reflective surface that the company is marketing as a "selfie mirror".

Realme 16 5G Specifications, Features (Anticipated)

The Realme 16 5G will launch in India on April 2, according to the company. The announcement comes days after the smartphone maker started teasing the arrival of the Realme 16 5G in the country. In India, the handset will be available to purchase via Flipkart and the company's online store.

Thanks to a landing page for the upcoming Realme 16 5G on Flipkart, we already know that the smartphone will be available in two colour options: Air Black and Air White. The company has also confirmed that it will be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery, which can be charged using a 60W adapter.

The Realme 16 5G is also confirmed to ship with Android 16 out-of-the-box, along with the company's Realme UI 7.0 interface. It is slated to get four years of security updates, and three Android OS upgrades. The phone will feature a vapour chamber cooling system with a 6,050 sq mm heat dissipation area. The Realme 16 5G also has an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

According to the company, the Realme 16 5G has a 6.57-inch display, with a 50-megapixel rear camera. The camera module also includes a ring-shaped LED flash, and a small reflective surface that can be used as a small mirror to take selfies using the rear camera.

The global version of the Realme 16 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone has a Dimensity 6400 chipset from MediaTek, and it is paired with up to 12GB of RAM. You get up to 256GB of built-in storage on the global variant, and it weighs 183g and is 8.1mm thick.