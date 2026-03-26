Apple has been granted full access to Google's Gemini model, which allows the iPhone maker to do more with the AI model used on Android smartphones, according to a report. The Cupertino company will be able to use the Gemini AI model for distillation in its own data centres, which means it can create smaller models that can be used for specific purposes. These models could be more efficient, would run on a user's device, and would not require access to the internet.

Apple Said to Rely on Gemini for Chatbot Version of Siri

The Information reports (via MacRumors) that as part of its deal with Google, Apple can use the Gemini AI model to train smaller AI models that can be used on its devices. This process, known as distillation, involves asking the AI model to perform certain tasks while providing details of the reasoning used to execute them. Using both these details, the iPhone maker would be able to create on-device models that are more efficient, but are as reliable as the Gemini model.

According to the report, the company has faced some challenges in shaping Gemini to reply in a certain way, as Google designed the chatbot to help with coding and offering responses like an assistant, much like Anthropic's Claude. Previous reports indicated that Apple was in talks with both Anthropic and OpenAI, before it tapped Google for its AI model.

Apple Intelligence is currently powered by Apple Foundation models, on supported devices like the iPhone 15 Pro and newer models, and Mac computers equipped with an M series chip. When Apple introduces iOS 27 and macOS 27 later this year, the company is expected to use Google's AI model for a chatbot version of Siri, according to recent reports. However, it looks like Apple won't be abandoning its own efforts, as the report states that the company is still working on its own AI models in tandem with the distillation of Google's Gemini model.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that Apple will introduce a "standalone" Siri app for iPhone, Mac, and iPad in the coming months. This revamped Siri experience would have a chatbot-style interface that shows past conversations. The Siri voice assistant might also be redesigned, according to the report. Instead of making the edges of the screen glow, users might see the Siri icon show up in the Dynamic Island.

It's worth noting that it's still quite early for any of these designs to be finalised, and we don't expect any confirmation from Apple until WWDC 2026 kicks off on June 8. That's when Apple is expected to showcase the revamped version of Siri as well as the next versions of its operating systems, including iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27.