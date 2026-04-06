iPhone Fold Tipped to Use 3D Printed Hinge to Achieve Minimal Crease

After years of development, Apple is finally expected to foray into the foldable smartphone market with the iPhone Fold. The handset, which could also be known as the iPhone Ultra, is rumoured to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models later this year. While Apple has yet to officially confirm the handset, a latest rumour coming out of China sheds light on its build quality. It is tipped to leverage 3D printing technology for the hinge.

iPhone Fold to Use 3D Printed Design

The information comes from a Weibo post by tipster Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese). As per the tipster, the use of 3D printed materials for the hinge could help keep the visibility of the crease to a minimum. The Cupertino-based tech giant is already believed to have expertise in the field, as it uses 3D printed cases for the Apple Watch, while the iPhone Air's USB Type-C port is also made using the same technology.

If the leak turns out to be accurate, Apple would be the latest brand to adopt 3D printed materials for the hinge. Notably, Oppo recently switched to a 3D printed polymer to fill in the space beneath the crease on its latest foldable, the Find N6. This helped the company create what it calls a “Zero Feel” crease display.

The iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra could use a dual-layer UTG and UFG glass design, where the display would be placed between two thin glass sheets. This setup is said to keep the screen from directly touching the hinge while folding, potentially reducing the stress on the panel and improving durability over time.

Per previous reports, the tech giant has been working on reducing crease-related issues for some time, with earlier reports indicating ongoing efforts to refine both the display and hinge for better durability and overall user experience.

Apple is tipped to order up to 20 million foldable panels from Samsung Display, marking an increase over previous estimates. This uptick in orders suggests strong anticipated demand for the foldable iPhone, which is currently expected to launch in late 2026.