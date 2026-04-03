Android has many emulators that let users run PC games. However, most have traditionally focused on Adreno GPUs in Snapdragon processors, often leaving Pixel devices with limited support. This, however, changes with the latest release of a relatively new emulator. The developer has introduced initial support for the Pixel 10's PowerVR GPU, finally allowing Pixel users to run games from the Steam storefront more reliably on their handset.

Steam Support on Pixel 10

The GameNative v0.9.0 (pre-release) version adds PowerVR GPU support, which is present on the Tensor G5 chipset in the Pixel 10. This means Steam games can be run on the phone.

Until now, emulator developers have largely prioritised Adreno GPUs due to their widespread use, while there has been limited support for Mali graphical units, too. Pixel models with different GPU architectures have often been left out of the equation. The emulator's latest update closes this gap.

With the latest release, users can now run titles like Stardew Valley and Hades on their Pixel 10 via emulation.

Apart from this, GameNative v0.9.0 brings support for desktop environments such as Samsung DeX and similar OEM desktop modes. There is also improved navigation using a mouse and keyboard, along with better compatibility for external peripherals. This means players connecting their phone to an external monitor may have a more refined experience compared to the previous version of the emulator.

The update includes several usability enhancements. To begin with, there is a new carousel-style user interface, integration of Steam Workshop, and support for different Steam branches. The GameNative app also adds dedicated pages for managing downloads and storage, as well as an option to disable cloud saves on a per-game basis.

Following the update, users will see a new battery temperature metric in the performance overlay for more insight into thermal behaviour during extended sessions. There are fixes for Steam cloud save syncing problems and crashes when pausing games, too.

It is important to note that GameNative v0.9.0 is still a pre-release version, and players may encounter bugs or performance issues, which will likely be resolved in the public release build of the emulator.