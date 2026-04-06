Casio has officially listed the AE-1600HX series on its global website, confirming the specifications and design details of its latest entry-level digital watches. The lineup includes the Casio AE-1600HX-1BV and the Casio AE-1600HX-3AV. Both models feature a rugged design, a large case, and long battery life, and they sit within the brand's affordable sports watch segment. The watches are expected to go on sale in April 2026. They are already listed on Casio's website and should be available to buy soon. The company has not announced official pricing yet.

However, retailer listings in Europe suggest a price of around EUR 33.25 (roughly Rs. 3,600), indicating the watches will likely be positioned in the budget category.

Casio AE-1600HX-1BV, Casio AE-1600HX-3AV Features, Specifications

Both Casio AE-1600HX-1BV and AE-1600HX-3AV watches feature a large digital LCD screen, said to be easy to read. The AE-1600HX-1BV features a negative LCD with a dark background and light blue highlights.

The Casio AE-1600HX-3AV, on the other hand, comes in a dark olive finish with lime yellow highlights and a standard display layout. Each model has an LED backlight with amber illumination and afterglow, which users can turn on using the front button for better visibility in the dark.

The Casio AE-1600HX-1BV and AE-1600HX-3AV watches support dual time tracking, along with a 1/100-second stopwatch that can measure elapsed time, split time, and first and second place finishes. The models include a countdown timer that can run up to 24 hours and support auto-repeat. They also offer five multi-function alarms, including one snooze option, along with an hourly time signal. There is a full auto-calendar set up to the year 2099, and users can switch between 12-hour and 24-hour formats. Timekeeping accuracy is rated at about ±30 seconds per month.

Casio equips the AE-1600HX series with a CR2032 battery that is rated to last up to 10 years under standard use. The watches also offer 100m water resistance. Both models use a resin case, bezel, and strap, along with a resin glass covering the display. Each watch measures 54.1 × 49.7 × 15.9 mm and weighs 55g.