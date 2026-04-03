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Redmi K Pad 2, New Redmi Laptops Tipped to Launch Alongside Redmi K90 Ultra

Redmi's upcoming laptop is said to run on an Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 April 2026 18:09 IST
Redmi K Pad 2, New Redmi Laptops Tipped to Launch Alongside Redmi K90 Ultra

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi K Pad 2 is likely to succeed last year's Redmi K Pad (above)

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Highlights
  • Redmi K90 Ultra could be launched alongside other new Redmi products
  • The upcoming laptop is said to be offered in 14-inch and 16-inch displays
  • The tablet could feature a 9,000mAh battery
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Redmi K90 Ultra is expected to launch soon in China as a successor to last year's Redmi K80 Ultra. The Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to reveal the official launch date for the phone. However, a new leak claims that the company may introduce a compact tablet and a new laptop alongside the new K series smartphone. The Redmi K90 Ultra is likely to ship with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. It could offer an 8,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging.

Redmi K90 Ultra May Debut Alongside New Products

Prominent tipster Digital Chat Station, in his latest Weibo posts, said that the Redmi K Pad 2 tablet and new laptops will be announced alongside the Redmi K90 Ultra later this month. The tablet is said to feature an LCD panel.

dcs weibo redmi Redmi K90 Ultra

Photo Credit: Weibo/ DCS

 

The upcoming Redmi laptop is said to be available with 14-inch and 16-inch displays. It could run on an Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor, paired with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The company is tipped to offer the laptop in more affordable configurations with Intel Core Ultra 5 338H and Core Ultra 5 325 chips.

The official names of the laptops are still under wraps, but they are likely to succeed the Redmi Book Pro 16 and Redmi Book Pro 14 models, which were launched in February last year with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processors.

The Redmi K Pad 2 is likely to succeed last year's Redmi K Pad. It could offer an 8.8-inch LCD with 3K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to pack a 9,000mAh battery and dual X-axis vibration motors. The tablet is rumoured to include symmetrical dual speakers tuned in collaboration with Bose.

Past rumours suggested that the Redmi K90 Ultra will ship with a 3nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. It could feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. It is likely to have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It is speculated to pack an 8,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging.

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Further reading: Redmi K90 Ultra, Redmi K90 Ultra Specifications, Redmi, Redmi K Pad 2
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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