Samsung has been gearing up to discontinue Samsung Messages over the past few years, and the company has now shared an exact timeline for the shutdown of the messaging service. The company has requested users of Samsung Messages switch over to Google Messages as the default messaging app. The latest handsets and tablets launched by the South Korean tech giant no longer come with Samsung Messages pre-installed; instead, they have Google Messages as the default. The Samsung Messages is still available on the Galaxy Store.

How to Switch to Google Messages

Samsung, through a post on its US support page, announced that Samsung Messages will be discontinued in July 2026. While the company has not disclosed an exact date, it confirmed that users will be able to find it on the Samsung Messages app on their devices. Users with devices running on Android 11 or lower are not affected by this End of Service.

As mentioned, the company is fully switching to Google Messages as its default texting platform. The app can be used across Galaxy phones, tablets, and even Galaxy Watches. Users have to set Google Messages as the default SMS app on their primary device to avail all the features. Samsung also assured that messages and contacts can be synced or transferred between apps, so nothing is lost during the transition.

Samsung may send in-app notifications within Samsung Messages to help users switch to Google Messages. Alternatively, users can manually install the Google Messages app from the Google Play Store and select it as the default SMS app when prompted, and confirm the change in settings.

You can manually switch to Google Messages by following these steps:

Open Google Messages. The first time users open it, this prompt will be displayed - “To use Messages, make it your default SMS app." Tap the Set default SMS app button. Choose Google Messages (the white icon with a blue chat bubble). Tap Set as default.

Google Messages supports Galaxy devices running Android 8.0 and above. The company states that data can be backed up or synced using Samsung Smart Switch or Google Drive.

Samsung has already been moving in this direction for some time now. The Galaxy S26 series and last year's Galaxy Z Fold 8 models shipped with Google Messages pre-installed instead of Samsung Messages. The Samsung Messages is still available via the Galaxy Store for now. But Galaxy S26 and newer devices cannot download the Samsung Messages app from the Galaxy Store.

Older Samsung Galaxy Watch models with Tizen OS, watches that were launched before the Galaxy Watch 4, cannot support Google Messages. Therefore, after the shutdown of the Samsung Messages, the older models will no longer be able to see the full message conversation history on their watches. These wearables will still enable the user to read and send text messages.

After the discontinuity, sending messages via Samsung Messages on the phone will no longer be possible, except for emergency service numbers or emergency contacts defined in the device. RCS disruptions are likely to occur for some Samsung devices released before 2022.