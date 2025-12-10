Realme 16 Pro series will launch in India soon, the company announced on Wednesday. We're likely to hear more about the handsets in the coming days or weeks, including their launch date in the country. The lineup is expected to include Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro+ variants. The Realme 16 Pro series phones have already appeared on several certification sites. The upcoming Realme 16 Pro phone is expected to succeed the Realme 15 Pro 5G, which was unveiled in July alongside a standard Realme 15 5G option. Notably, the existing lineup does not include a Pro+ variant.

Realme 16 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon

In the teaser image, we see a slim profile of a handset, with a golden-coloured middle frame and a slightly bulging rear camera module. This is expected to be one of the Realme 16 Pro series phones. We can expect the company to confirm the number of devices and their names in the coming few days.

The Realme smartphone carrying the model number RMX5121, widely tipped to be the Realme 16 Pro, had appeared on China's TENAA and MIIT certification websites. The images indicated a flat-front design and a square camera island with rounded edges positioned in the top-left corner of the rear panel.

The phone may feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, run on a 2.5GHz processor and Android 16-based Realme UI 7, with a 200-megapixel primary rear camera and a 50-megapixel front shooter.

The upcoming Realme 16 Pro handset could house a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. It was expected to include an in-display fingerprint scanner and an IR blaster. As per the listings, the handset measured about 7.75mm in thickness and weighed roughly 192g. Earlier leaks had hinted at configurations of up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, along with grey, gold, and purple colour options.

Similar specifications have also been tipped for the Realme 16 Pro+ model, which is expected to succeed the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G, which was introduced in India in January. Said to carry the model number RMX5131, the Realme 16 Pro+ version is expected to be offered in Camellia Pink, Master Gold, and Master Grey finishes. In the days leading up to the launch, we can expect the company to reveal several key features about the upcoming smartphones.