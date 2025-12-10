Technology News
English Edition

Realme 16 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: Expected Specifications, Features

The Realme 16 Pro series phones have already appeared on several certification sites.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 December 2025 11:24 IST
Realme 16 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: Expected Specifications, Features

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 16 Pro series will likely include a Pro and a Pro+ variant

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme 16 Pro may launch alongside a Pro+ variant
  • The Realme 16 Pro could have a flat display, a square camera module
  • Realme 16 Pro+ model may pack a 7,000mAh battery
Advertisement

Realme 16 Pro series will launch in India soon, the company announced on Wednesday. We're likely to hear more about the handsets in the coming days or weeks, including their launch date in the country. The lineup is expected to include Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro+ variants. The Realme 16 Pro series phones have already appeared on several certification sites. The upcoming Realme 16 Pro phone is expected to succeed the Realme 15 Pro 5G, which was unveiled in July alongside a standard Realme 15 5G option. Notably, the existing lineup does not include a Pro+ variant.

Realme 16 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon

In the teaser image, we see a slim profile of a handset, with a golden-coloured middle frame and a slightly bulging rear camera module. This is expected to be one of the Realme 16 Pro series phones. We can expect the company to confirm the number of devices and their names in the coming few days.

The Realme smartphone carrying the model number RMX5121, widely tipped to be the Realme 16 Pro, had appeared on China's TENAA and MIIT certification websites. The images indicated a flat-front design and a square camera island with rounded edges positioned in the top-left corner of the rear panel.

The phone may feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, run on a 2.5GHz processor and Android 16-based Realme UI 7, with a 200-megapixel primary rear camera and a 50-megapixel front shooter.

The upcoming Realme 16 Pro handset could house a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. It was expected to include an in-display fingerprint scanner and an IR blaster. As per the listings, the handset measured about 7.75mm in thickness and weighed roughly 192g. Earlier leaks had hinted at configurations of up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, along with grey, gold, and purple colour options.

Similar specifications have also been tipped for the Realme 16 Pro+ model, which is expected to succeed the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G, which was introduced in India in January. Said to carry the model number RMX5131, the Realme 16 Pro+ version is expected to be offered in Camellia Pink, Master Gold, and Master Grey finishes. In the days leading up to the launch, we can expect the company to reveal several key features about the upcoming smartphones.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 16 Pro Series, Realme 16 Pro, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Poco X8 Pro Listed on BIS Certification Website, Could Launch in India Soon
Facebook App Update Brings Redesigned Feed, Search, Navigation Interfaces Alongside New Search Algorithm

Related Stories

Realme 16 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: Expected Specifications, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google AI Plus With Nano Banana Pro Launched in India at This Price
  2. Poco X8 Pro Listed on BIS Certification Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  3. Google Photos Rolls Out Several New Features for Android and iOS
  4. Samsung Could Launch Three Galaxy A-Series Models Early Next Year
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Listed on FCC Website With This Flagship Chipset
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Launched: Here's What Makes It Special
  7. Realme 16 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  8. Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold Is Now Available to Pre-Order in China
  9. Inside Apple Noida: First Look at Delhi-NCR's Brand New Apple Store
  10. Vivo V70, Vivo T5x 5G Listed Certification Site Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Government Body Recommends AI Companies Pay Royalties to Rightsholders for Copyrighted Content
  2. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Go on Sale in India Alongside Telephoto Extender Kit: Price, Offers, Features
  3. WhatsApp Prepares to Expand Ads on Status and Channels to More Users
  4. Google AI Plus Plan Launched in India With Nano Banana Pro Access, 200GB Cloud Storage
  5. The Game Awards' Mystery Statue Reportedly Relates to New Divinity Game From Larian Studios
  6. Xiaomi 17 Listing on Thailand's NBTC Certification Site Hints at Imminent Global Launch
  7. Bitcoin Holds Ground as Traders Brace for US Fed’s Final Rate Decision
  8. OpenAI Rolls Out GPT-5.1-Powered ChatGPT Personalities in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Reportedly Listed on US FCC Website With Flagship Snapdragon Chipset
  10. Facebook App Update Brings Redesigned Feed, Search, Navigation Interfaces Alongside New Search Algorithm
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »