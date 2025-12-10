Vivo V70 is said to be in development as the successor to the Vivo V60, which launched in August. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the purported handset has been allegedly spotted on a certification website, which confirms that it will also be introduced in India, and perhaps soon. The purported Vivo V70 appears alongside another handset, which, if a tipster's claims are to be believed, could be the T5x 5G.

Vivo V70, Vivo T5x 5G BIS Listing

A Vivo handset (via tipster @ZionsAnvin) was listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with the model number V2538. This model number is believed to match the Vivo V70, and it appears to have been listed on December 8. While the BIS entry does not reveal any specifications of the handset, it does hint towards its imminent launch in India as the successor to the Vivo V60.

While the purported handset's specifications officially remain under wraps, previous reports suggested it could be a rebadged version of the Vivo S50, which is set for its China debut on December 15.

The Vivo V70 was also reportedly sighted on Geekbench recently. It was listed with an octa-core chipset, comprising a prime core clocked at 2.80GHz, four performance cores at 2.40GHz, and four efficiency cores at 1.84GHz. The GPU is identified as the Adreno 722, which is exclusive to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 platform, effectively confirming the processor inside the device.

In addition to the purported V70, another Vivo handset bearing the model number V2545 was listed on the BIS website. As per the tipster, this could allegedly be the Vivo T5x 5G. While details aren't set in concrete, the handset may arrive as the successor to the Vivo T4x 5G, which was launched in India in March this year. Specifications of the purported model, however, remain under wraps. It is expected to build upon the features and specifications of the existing Vivo T4x 5G model.

Launched for Rs. 13,499, the Vivo T4x 5G comes with a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The handset carries a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.