Vivo V70, Vivo T5x 5G Allegedly Listed on BIS Certification Site Ahead of India Launch

The Vivo V70 may be a rebadged version of the Vivo S50, which is set for China debut on December 15.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 December 2025 10:04 IST
Vivo V70, Vivo T5x 5G Allegedly Listed on BIS Certification Site Ahead of India Launch

The Vivo V60 price in India starts at Rs. 36,999 for the base variant

Highlights
  • The BIS listing suggests Vivo V70 could launch in India soon
  • Reports suggest the Vivo V70 could be a rebadged Vivo S50
  • A second BIS listing hints at the launch of the Vivo T5x 5G
Vivo V70 is said to be in development as the successor to the Vivo V60, which launched in August. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the purported handset has been allegedly spotted on a certification website, which confirms that it will also be introduced in India, and perhaps soon. The purported Vivo V70 appears alongside another handset, which, if a tipster's claims are to be believed, could be the T5x 5G.

Vivo V70, Vivo T5x 5G BIS Listing

A Vivo handset (via tipster @ZionsAnvin) was listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with the model number V2538. This model number is believed to match the Vivo V70, and it appears to have been listed on December 8. While the BIS entry does not reveal any specifications of the handset, it does hint towards its imminent launch in India as the successor to the Vivo V60.

While the purported handset's specifications officially remain under wraps, previous reports suggested it could be a rebadged version of the Vivo S50, which is set for its China debut on December 15.

The Vivo V70 was also reportedly sighted on Geekbench recently. It was listed with an octa-core chipset, comprising a prime core clocked at 2.80GHz, four performance cores at 2.40GHz, and four efficiency cores at 1.84GHz. The GPU is identified as the Adreno 722, which is exclusive to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 platform, effectively confirming the processor inside the device. 

In addition to the purported V70, another Vivo handset bearing the model number V2545 was listed on the BIS website. As per the tipster, this could allegedly be the Vivo T5x 5G. While details aren't set in concrete, the handset may arrive as the successor to the Vivo T4x 5G, which was launched in India in March this year. Specifications of the purported model, however, remain under wraps. It is expected to build upon the features and specifications of the existing Vivo T4x 5G model.

Launched for Rs. 13,499, the Vivo T4x 5G comes with a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The handset carries a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Vivo V60

Vivo V60

Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56 Launch Timeline Tipped; Galaxy A07 5G May Debut in December

