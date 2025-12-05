Technology News
  Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Colour Options, Memory Configurations Leaked Again; Tipped to Launch With 7,000mAh Battery

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Colour Options, Memory Configurations Leaked Again; Tipped to Launch With 7,000mAh Battery

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is said to be available in Camellia Pink, Master Gold, and Master Grey colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 December 2025 16:26 IST
Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Colour Options, Memory Configurations Leaked Again; Tipped to Launch With 7,000mAh Battery

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G was launched in Bikaner Purple, Pearl White, and Suede Grey shades

Highlights
  • Realme 16 Pro+ 5G could come in four memory configurations
  • Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is said to be associated with model number RMX5131
  • It is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel rear camera
Realme 16 Pro+ 5G launch could be around the corner. Most recently, a new leak has surfaced revealing its memory configurations and colour options. The purported Realme 16 series smartphone is said to be available in three colourways. It could be equipped up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB onboard storage. The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is expected to feature a 200-megapixel rear camera unit and a 6.78-inch display with 1.5K resolution. Realme could also equip the handset with a 7,000mAh battery.

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Specifications (Leaked)

Citing industry sources, 91Mobiles Hindi reports that the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will come in four memory configurations in India. The base variant will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. The handset could also be offered in 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage options.

The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is said to be available in Camellia Pink, Master Gold, and Master Grey colour options. The handset is said to bear model number RMX5131. It could go on sale through online websites and offline retail stores. Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) had also suggested similar RAM and storage configurations and the same colour options for the phone last month.

Further, the report states that Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will have a 200-megapixel rear camera and a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. It is expected to feature a 7,000mAh battery and a 6.78-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is expected to come with upgrades over the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G. The latter was released in India in January this year with a price tag of Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version. Realme launched this model in additional 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage options. It is offered in Bikaner Purple, Pearl White, and Suede Grey colourways.

The key highlights of Realme 14 Pro+ 5G include a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, triple rear camera unit, and 32-megapixel selfie camera. It runs on the Snapdragon 7S Gen 3 chipset. It has a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging support.

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G

Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels

