Realme 16 Pro Design, Key Specifications Revealed via TENAA, MIIT Certification Wesbites

Realme 16 Pro is expected to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 November 2025 12:59 IST
Realme 16 Pro Design, Key Specifications Revealed via TENAA, MIIT Certification Wesbites

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 16 Pro is expected to succeed the Realme 15 Pro 5G, which was introduced in India in July

Highlights
  • Realme 16 Pro has a flat 6.78-inch 144Hz 1.5K OLED display
  • The handset is expected to boast a 200-megapixel main rear camera
  • The Realme 16 Pro may pack 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging
Realme 16 Pro is expected to launch soon as a successor to the Realme 15 Pro 5G, which was introduced in India in July. The upcoming model has now surfaced on China's TENAA and MIIT certification websites, hinting that its debut may be approaching. These listings not only confirm the phone's design but also reveal several key specifications, giving us a fair idea of the phone's display, camera hardware and battery capacity. It is also expected to sport a flat OLED panel and a redesigned camera module.

Realme 16 Pro Design, Key Specifications (Expected)

A handset with the model number RMX5121, believed to be the upcoming Realme 16 Pro, has appeared on China's TENAA and MIIT certification sites. The design seen in the listings suggests that the upcoming handset will feature a flat display panel and a square camera module with rounded edges, placed in the top left corner of the rear panel. The Realme 15 Pro has a rectangular rear camera module.realme 16 pro tenaa inline Realme 16 Pro

As per the listings, the Realme 16 Pro is expected to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will likely run a chipset clocking 2.5GHz and ship with Android 16-based Realme UI 7. In terms of optics, it will likely carry a 200-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor at the back, alongside a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

The company may equip the upcoming Realme 16 Pro with a 7,000mAh battery that supports 80W wired fast charging. The handset is expected to be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication, as well as an IR blaster for remote control. It is likely to measure 7.75mm in thickness and weigh about 192g.

Previous leaks suggested that the Realme 16 Pro could be available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations. The phone is tipped to be sold in grey, gold and purple colourways.

Notably, the existing Realme 15 Pro 5G comes with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It runs on Realme UI 6 based on Android 15. In India, it is offered in Flowing Silver, Silk Purple and Velvet Green colour options. The handset comes with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging.

Realme 15 Pro 5G

Realme 15 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Incredible design elements inspired by HBO's iconic series, Game of Thrones (limited to GOT edition)
  • Solid build quality
  • Excellent battery life
  • Decent primary camera
  • Solid everyday performance
  • Bad
  • No telephoto sensor at this price
  • Bloatware
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed Realme 15 Pro 5G review
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2800 pixels
Comments

Realme 16 Pro, Realme 16 Pro Specifications, Realme 16 Pro Design, Realme 16 Series, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Maps Updated With Power Saving Mode; Know How to Use It on Your Pixel 10 Series Smartphone
OpenAI Tipped to Upgrade ChatGPT’s Image Generator With Preset Styles

Realme 16 Pro Design, Key Specifications Revealed via TENAA, MIIT Certification Wesbites
