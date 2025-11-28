Realme 16 Pro is expected to launch soon as a successor to the Realme 15 Pro 5G, which was introduced in India in July. The upcoming model has now surfaced on China's TENAA and MIIT certification websites, hinting that its debut may be approaching. These listings not only confirm the phone's design but also reveal several key specifications, giving us a fair idea of the phone's display, camera hardware and battery capacity. It is also expected to sport a flat OLED panel and a redesigned camera module.

Realme 16 Pro Design, Key Specifications (Expected)

A handset with the model number RMX5121, believed to be the upcoming Realme 16 Pro, has appeared on China's TENAA and MIIT certification sites. The design seen in the listings suggests that the upcoming handset will feature a flat display panel and a square camera module with rounded edges, placed in the top left corner of the rear panel. The Realme 15 Pro has a rectangular rear camera module.

As per the listings, the Realme 16 Pro is expected to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will likely run a chipset clocking 2.5GHz and ship with Android 16-based Realme UI 7. In terms of optics, it will likely carry a 200-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor at the back, alongside a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

The company may equip the upcoming Realme 16 Pro with a 7,000mAh battery that supports 80W wired fast charging. The handset is expected to be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication, as well as an IR blaster for remote control. It is likely to measure 7.75mm in thickness and weigh about 192g.

Previous leaks suggested that the Realme 16 Pro could be available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations. The phone is tipped to be sold in grey, gold and purple colourways.

Notably, the existing Realme 15 Pro 5G comes with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It runs on Realme UI 6 based on Android 15. In India, it is offered in Flowing Silver, Silk Purple and Velvet Green colour options. The handset comes with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging.