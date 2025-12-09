Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 16 Tops List of Best Selling Smartphones in Q3 2025 as Apple, Samsung Lead the Market

iPhone 16 Tops List of Best-Selling Smartphones in Q3 2025 as Apple, Samsung Lead the Market

iPhone 16 led the market for the third consecutive quarter, registering a 4 percent volume share.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 December 2025 12:22 IST
iPhone 16 Tops List of Best-Selling Smartphones in Q3 2025 as Apple, Samsung Lead the Market

iPhone 16 was launched in India and the global markets in September 2024

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple dominated Q3 2025 with the top four best-selling smartphones
  • The iPhone 16e ranked fourth despite offering fewer premium features
  • Samsung placed five models in the top 10, all from the Galaxy A lineup
Advertisement

Apple topped the global best-selling smartphones list in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, according to a report by a market research firm. The Cupertino-based tech giant took the top four spots, headlined by multiple models from its iPhone 16 series. Samsung also had five models among the top 10 best-selling smartphones, but none from its flagship Galaxy S or Galaxy Z-series lineups. The report reveals that the top 10 models contributed to a 20 percent share of the total smartphone market.

Top 10 Best-Selling Smartphones in Q3 2025

According to Counterpoint Research's Global Handset Model Sales Tracker, the iPhone 16 was the best-selling smartphone in the world in Q3 2025. The handset led the market for the third consecutive quarter, registering a 4 percent volume share. The market analysis suggests that festive promotions in India and sustained recovery in Japan helped Apple's base model from last year restrict the seasonal decline following the launch of the iPhone 17 series.

Two other Apple handsets — iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max — grabbed the second and third spots, despite reportedly witnessing a steeper decline due to more consumers opting for the iPhone 17 models in major markets like China, the UK, and the US. The most surprising entry, perhaps, is the iPhone 16e, which grabbed the fourth spot, despite its lack of features and catering to the “I just need an iPhone crowd”.

In total, Apple managed to grab five spots, with the flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max also joining the top 10 list in 10th place.

Apart from the Cupertino-based tech giant, Samsung was the only other original equipment manufacturer (OEM) with smartphones in the top 10 list. All of these devices belonged to the non-flagship Galaxy A-series. The Galaxy A16 5G grabbed the fifth spot, closely followed by Galaxy A06, Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56, and Galaxy A16 4G.

As per the research note, the mid-range segment's presence in the top 10 list is expected to continue, driven by the growing integration of generative artificial intelligence (AI) features. With their incorporation, these devices are claimed to make the segment more competitive, deliver greater value to consumers, and further bridge the user experience with the flagship models.

No Samsung Galaxy S or Galaxy Z-series smartphone, notably, made it to the top 10 list.

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Massive screen size
  • Brilliant display
  • Performance beast
  • Camera Control is a boon
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Bad
  • Big phone for one-hand use
  • Expensive
  • No Apple Intelligence at launch
  • Slow-wired charging support
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Apple iPhone 16e

Apple iPhone 16e

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light and compact design
  • Powerful Apple A18 SoC
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low light camera performance is below average
  • Available in just two basic finishes
  • Large display notch with thick borders
  • 60Hz refresh rate display
  • Slow wireless and wired charging
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16e review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Iphone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 17, Smartphones, Counterpoint
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Poco C85 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

iPhone 16 Tops List of Best-Selling Smartphones in Q3 2025 as Apple, Samsung Lead the Market
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco C85 5G With a 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  2. OnePlus 15R Roundup: Price in India, Specs and Everything We Know So Far
  3. Jolla Phone Launched With 5,500mAh Replaceable Battery, Sailfish OS 5
  4. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launch Date, Price Details Revealed in New Leaks
  5. OnePlus Pad Go 2 First Impressions
  6. Poco C85 5G Launch Today: Know Price in India, Specs and More
  7. OnePlus Watch Lite Confirmed to Launch on This Date
  8. GTA 6 Roundup: Price in India, Launch Date, System Requirements and More
  9. Lenovo's First Legion-Branded Rollable Gaming Laptop May Debut at CES 2026
  10. iPhone 16 Becomes the Best-Selling Smartphone in Q3 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Tops List of Best-Selling Smartphones in Q3 2025 as Apple, Samsung Lead the Market
  2. Poco C85 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  3. Bitcoin Price Slips Below $90,000 as Crypto Market Liquidity Remains Thin
  4. Let’s Go! Pororo Rangers Now Streaming on Netflix India: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Kaantha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Movie Online?
  6. Future of the Tomb Raider Franchise Will Be Revealed at The Game Awards This Week
  7. Intel Signs Pact With Tata to Make, Assemble Semiconductors in India
  8. OnePlus Watch Lite Launch Date Confirmed; Will Arrive Alongside OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2
  9. Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable Gaming Laptop With Horizontal Rollable OLED Display to Launch in Early 2026: Report
  10. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Tipped to Launch With Same Price as Xiaomi 15 Ultra; Launch and Pre-Order Timeline Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »