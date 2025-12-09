Apple topped the global best-selling smartphones list in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, according to a report by a market research firm. The Cupertino-based tech giant took the top four spots, headlined by multiple models from its iPhone 16 series. Samsung also had five models among the top 10 best-selling smartphones, but none from its flagship Galaxy S or Galaxy Z-series lineups. The report reveals that the top 10 models contributed to a 20 percent share of the total smartphone market.

Top 10 Best-Selling Smartphones in Q3 2025

According to Counterpoint Research's Global Handset Model Sales Tracker, the iPhone 16 was the best-selling smartphone in the world in Q3 2025. The handset led the market for the third consecutive quarter, registering a 4 percent volume share. The market analysis suggests that festive promotions in India and sustained recovery in Japan helped Apple's base model from last year restrict the seasonal decline following the launch of the iPhone 17 series.

Two other Apple handsets — iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max — grabbed the second and third spots, despite reportedly witnessing a steeper decline due to more consumers opting for the iPhone 17 models in major markets like China, the UK, and the US. The most surprising entry, perhaps, is the iPhone 16e, which grabbed the fourth spot, despite its lack of features and catering to the “I just need an iPhone crowd”.

In total, Apple managed to grab five spots, with the flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max also joining the top 10 list in 10th place.

Apart from the Cupertino-based tech giant, Samsung was the only other original equipment manufacturer (OEM) with smartphones in the top 10 list. All of these devices belonged to the non-flagship Galaxy A-series. The Galaxy A16 5G grabbed the fifth spot, closely followed by Galaxy A06, Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56, and Galaxy A16 4G.

As per the research note, the mid-range segment's presence in the top 10 list is expected to continue, driven by the growing integration of generative artificial intelligence (AI) features. With their incorporation, these devices are claimed to make the segment more competitive, deliver greater value to consumers, and further bridge the user experience with the flagship models.

No Samsung Galaxy S or Galaxy Z-series smartphone, notably, made it to the top 10 list.