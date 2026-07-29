Realme C100i India Variants, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Realme C100i India variants and colour options have been leaked ahead of the smartphone's expected debut in the country. A new report suggests that the upcoming handset will be offered in two RAM and storage configurations alongside two colour options. The publication also identifies the model number of the Indian version and notes that it differs from the variant already available in select global markets. Realme has not revealed pricing or launch details, and it remains unclear whether the Indian model will retain the same hardware as its international counterpart.

Realme C100i Could Launch in India in Two Variants, Two Colourways

According to an XpertPick report, the Realme C100i for India has the model number RMX5399. The publication claims that the handset will be sold in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB configurations. It is also expected to arrive in Skyline Silver and Midnight Black finishes.

The report suggests that the Realme C100i, already available in some markets, has the model number RMX5377, whereas the Indian edition is identified as RMX5399. However, there is no indication yet whether Realme will use the same hardware for the version launching in India.

If the Indian variant shares the hardware of the global model, the Realme C100i is expected to feature a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset, paired with LPDDR4x RAM, eMMC 5.1 storage and a 7,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. The smartphone is also said to offer a 5-megapixel selfie camera, an 8-megapixel rear camera, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a microSD card slot.

Separately, the report claims that Realme is undergoing restructuring, which has reportedly slowed the pace of its smartphone launches. The publication says the company appears to be prioritising budget devices and adds that recent reports indicate a GT series flagship may not debut this year. Realme, however, has not officially detailed its upcoming product roadmap.

Earlier reports suggested that the RMX5377 variant could use the Unisoc T615 chipset with 4GB of RAM and support only 4G connectivity. The handset was also equipped with a 720 x 1,570-pixel LCD screen with up to 900 nits of peak brightness, a 7,000mAh battery housed in an 8.35mm chassis, and MIL-STD-810H and IP64 certifications.