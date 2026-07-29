Technology News
English Edition

Realme C100i India Variants, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Launch

If the Indian variant shares the hardware of the global model, the Realme C100i may launch with a 6.8-inch 120Hz HD+ IPS LCD panel.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 July 2026 11:24 IST
Realme C100i India Variants, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C100i in Dawn Purple and Dusk Grey finishes

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme C100i India variants have surfaced ahead of launch
  • The Indian model reportedly carries the RMX5399 number
  • Global and Indian variants may use different hardware
Advertisement

Realme C100i India variants and colour options have been leaked ahead of the smartphone's expected debut in the country. A new report suggests that the upcoming handset will be offered in two RAM and storage configurations alongside two colour options. The publication also identifies the model number of the Indian version and notes that it differs from the variant already available in select global markets. Realme has not revealed pricing or launch details, and it remains unclear whether the Indian model will retain the same hardware as its international counterpart.

Realme C100i Could Launch in India in Two Variants, Two Colourways

According to an XpertPick report, the Realme C100i for India has the model number RMX5399. The publication claims that the handset will be sold in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB configurations. It is also expected to arrive in Skyline Silver and Midnight Black finishes.

The report suggests that the Realme C100i, already available in some markets, has the model number RMX5377, whereas the Indian edition is identified as RMX5399. However, there is no indication yet whether Realme will use the same hardware for the version launching in India.

If the Indian variant shares the hardware of the global model, the Realme C100i is expected to feature a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset, paired with LPDDR4x RAM, eMMC 5.1 storage and a 7,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. The smartphone is also said to offer a 5-megapixel selfie camera, an 8-megapixel rear camera, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a microSD card slot.

Separately, the report claims that Realme is undergoing restructuring, which has reportedly slowed the pace of its smartphone launches. The publication says the company appears to be prioritising budget devices and adds that recent reports indicate a GT series flagship may not debut this year. Realme, however, has not officially detailed its upcoming product roadmap.

Earlier reports suggested that the RMX5377 variant could use the Unisoc T615 chipset with 4GB of RAM and support only 4G connectivity. The handset was also equipped with a 720 x 1,570-pixel LCD screen with up to 900 nits of peak brightness, a 7,000mAh battery housed in an 8.35mm chassis, and MIL-STD-810H and IP64 certifications.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C100i, Realme C100i India launch, Realme C100i Colour Options, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Launches Upgrade Programme to Lease New iPhone, iPad and MacBook Models in the US

Related Stories

Realme C100i India Variants, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dell XPS 13 Launched in India Alongside New Dell 14S and Dell 16S Laptops
  2. Vivo T5x 5G Gets New Fusion Red Colour Option in India
  3. You Can Now Lease New iPhone, iPad, MacBook in the US With Apple Upgrade
  4. OnePlus N6x Will Go On Sale in India on This Date: See Expected Specs
  5. You Can Now Browse Threads, Use Muse Spark on Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses
  6. JBL Bar 1000MK2 Review: More Than Just an Audio System
  7. Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Said to Be Targeting Launch in 2027
#Latest Stories
  1. Naughty Dog's Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Said to Be Targeting Launch in 2027
  2. Dell XPS 13, Dell 14S and Dell 16S Launched in India, Alienware 15 Refreshed: Price, Specifications
  3. Realme C100i India Variants, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  4. Apple Launches Upgrade Programme to Lease New iPhone, iPad and MacBook Models in the US
  5. WhatsApp Web Now Supports Group Video Calls; QuickHD, Noise Suppression Features Rolling Out
  6. Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL Price, Battery Capacities Leaked Online
  7. Claude Artifacts Found in Google Search, Raising Fresh Privacy Concerns
  8. Banks in Hong Kong Brace for Quantum Risks During Tokenisation Expansion
  9. WhatsApp Adds Status Caption Editing Feature for Android Beta Testers: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy A08 4G, Galaxy M08, and Galaxy F08 Surface in New Listings
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »