Realme has started expanding its new C100 series, beginning with the quiet launch of the Realme C100 5G in Thailand. Earlier leaks suggested the imminent launch of the Realme C100i through its appearance on the NBTC certification platform and listings on Amazon websites in Australia, France, and Italy. The handset has now surfaced on the Google Play Console database, which reveals some of its key specifications. Reports also indicate that another model called the Realme C100x is in development and could arrive in select global markets.

Realme C100i Could Be Equipped With 4GB of RAM

According to a report by Xpertpick, the Realme C100i with the model number RMX5377, has appeared on the NBTC certification platform. The listing shows that the phone will come with the Unisoc T615 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. This chipset choice suggests that the device will support only 4G connectivity. It is said to support a display resolution of 720 x 1570 pixels with a pixel density of 320dpi.

Previous leaks claim that the Realme C100i will feature a 6.8-inch LCD screen with peak brightness reaching up to 900 nits. The handset is expected to include a 7000mAh battery while keeping a slim body that measures 8.35mm in thickness. It may also offer durability features such as a MIL-STD-810H rating for shock resistance and an IP64 rating for protection against dust and water.

Notably, the Realme C100i has not yet appeared in Indian certification databases, which means its launch in India remains uncertain.

Realme C100x India Launch Details (Expected)

A 91Mobiles report points to another upcoming model called the Realme C100x, which bears the model number RMX5366 and is expected to launch in India. It may come with 4GB of RAM and offer storage options of 64GB and 128GB. The handset is tipped to arrive in the country in Golden Coast and Deepblue Tides colour options.

The Realme C100x has also appeared in the European Product Registry for Energy Labelling database in Europe, as spotted by GSMArena. The listing indicates a battery capacity of 7,285mAh. This figure will likely be rounded up in marketing materials to around 7,400mAh or 7,500mAh. Realme also states that the battery is designed to retain up to 80 percent of its original capacity even after 1,600 charging cycles.

The EPREL listing confirms that the Realme C100x comes with an IP64 rating for resistance against dust and water. It is rated to deliver an endurance time of 90 hours and 46 minutes. The device earns an overall energy efficiency grade of A, while its drop resistance is graded B, and its repairability is rated C.

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