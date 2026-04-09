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  • Realme C100i Key Specifications Listed on Google Play Console as New Realme C100x Model Surfaces Online

Realme C100i Key Specifications Listed on Google Play Console as New Realme C100x Model Surfaces Online

Realme C100x bears the model number RMX5366 and is expected to launch in India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 April 2026 10:54 IST
Realme C100i Key Specifications Listed on Google Play Console as New Realme C100x Model Surfaces Online

Photo Credit: Amazon France

Realme C100i spotted on Amazon France in a Black colourway

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Highlights
  • Realme C100i surfaces again suggesting an imminent global debut
  • Realme C100i listing reveals Unisoc T615 and 4GB RAM setup
  • Realme C100x EPREL listing highlights battery and durability ratings
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Realme has started expanding its new C100 series, beginning with the quiet launch of the Realme C100 5G in Thailand. Earlier leaks suggested the imminent launch of the Realme C100i through its appearance on the NBTC certification platform and listings on Amazon websites in Australia, France, and Italy. The handset has now surfaced on the Google Play Console database, which reveals some of its key specifications. Reports also indicate that another model called the Realme C100x is in development and could arrive in select global markets.

Realme C100i Could Be Equipped With 4GB of RAM

According to a report by Xpertpick, the Realme C100i with the model number RMX5377, has appeared on the NBTC certification platform. The listing shows that the phone will come with the Unisoc T615 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. This chipset choice suggests that the device will support only 4G connectivity. It is said to support a display resolution of 720 x 1570 pixels with a pixel density of 320dpi.

Previous leaks claim that the Realme C100i will feature a 6.8-inch LCD screen with peak brightness reaching up to 900 nits. The handset is expected to include a 7000mAh battery while keeping a slim body that measures 8.35mm in thickness. It may also offer durability features such as a MIL-STD-810H rating for shock resistance and an IP64 rating for protection against dust and water.

Notably, the Realme C100i has not yet appeared in Indian certification databases, which means its launch in India remains uncertain.

Realme C100x India Launch Details (Expected)

A 91Mobiles report points to another upcoming model called the Realme C100x, which bears the model number RMX5366 and is expected to launch in India. It may come with 4GB of RAM and offer storage options of 64GB and 128GB. The handset is tipped to arrive in the country in Golden Coast and Deepblue Tides colour options.

The Realme C100x has also appeared in the European Product Registry for Energy Labelling database in Europe, as spotted by GSMArena. The listing indicates a battery capacity of 7,285mAh. This figure will likely be rounded up in marketing materials to around 7,400mAh or 7,500mAh. Realme also states that the battery is designed to retain up to 80 percent of its original capacity even after 1,600 charging cycles.

The EPREL listing confirms that the Realme C100x comes with an IP64 rating for resistance against dust and water. It is rated to deliver an endurance time of 90 hours and 46 minutes. The device earns an overall energy efficiency grade of A, while its drop resistance is graded B, and its repairability is rated C.

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Further reading: Realme C100i, Realme C100i Features, Realme C100x, Realme C100x India Launch, Realme C100x Features, Realme C100 series, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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