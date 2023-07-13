Technology News

Realme C53 India Launch Date Set for July 19; 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Confirmed

Realme C53 will offer a dual rear camera setup.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 July 2023 17:41 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C53 is seen in a gold colour option

Highlights
  • Realme C53 sports a 6.74-inch 90Hz display
  • The phone has dual 50-megapixel rear camera
  • Realme C53 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging

Realme C53 is scheduled to launch in India on July 19. The company announced in a press statement that the launch event will be underway from 12 noon on the day. The Realme C53 was recently listed on the company's Malaysia website as well, however, this variant seems to be different than the model set to launch in India. In Malaysia, the handset comes with an unspecified octa-core SoC clocking up to 1.82GHz and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. It features a dual rear camera unit and is offered in two colour options.

As per a press release, the Realme C53 will launch in India on July 19 at 12pm. The invite teases the design of the India variant, which appears to have a dual rear camera setup. Realme has confirmed that the phone will offer a 108-megapixel primary rear camera and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Other details of the phone haven't been revealed. However, we should get more details soon.

In contrast, the Realme C53 variant that launched in Malaysia comes with a dual rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Realme C53 specifications, features (expected)

Since the Realme C53 is already available in Malaysia, it is possible that the Indian variant may borrow some of its other specifications. The variant launched in Malaysia sports a 6.74-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a touch sampling rate of 180Hz, and a peak brightness of 650nits.

It is powered by an octa-core SoC clocking up to 1.82GHz paired with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The Realme C53 comes with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB of inbuilt storage and up to 2TB of expandable storage via a microSD card. The phone runs Android 13-based Realme UI T Edition out-of-the-box.

The Realme C53 is packed with a 5,000mAh battery that offers 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. It also supports GPS, NFC, WiFi, USB Type-C and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. The handset comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and for security, is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is offered in Champion Gold and Mighty Black colour options and weighs 182 grams and measures 167.3mm x 76.7mm x 7.49mm in size.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13





 
 















